WATCH: Joe Gorga and Gia Giudice Go Head-to-Head in RHONJ Sneak Peek

In a new sneak peek clip posted by Bravo of next week’s February 8 “Real Housewives of New Jersey” episode, Joe Gorga and his niece, Gia Giudice, will go head-to-head during the Giudice family pool party. During the season 12 premiere, Giudice and her sisters expressed to their mom, Teresa Giudice, that they were upset with their uncle after he had sparred with their father, Joe Giudice, in the press, and it looks like things will finally be addressed in this upcoming episode.

“It’s the whole thing though, people get hurt and people get offended by things that other people say, but this is why you people just shouldn’t open their mouth in the first place, just like Dad didn’t deserve it either,” Giudice says as she sits with her mom, uncle, and a few other guests in the sneak peek clip, which was captured by the Instagram account, @rhonjobsessed. “It’s not right.”

“What…Gia, what? I hear you talking,” Gorga replies.

“Are you gonna come at me disrespectfully, ’cause then I won’t talk to you,” Giudice says back in response.

“If you wanna say something, go ahead,” Gorga tells Giudice. “Because I’m you’re uncle and I’m your Godfather. I’m older than you, but go ahead, talk.”

Later in the scene, Giudice says to her uncle, “I’m done with you being disrespectful… you’re not gonna talk down to me, either.”

“I would never allow my daughter to talk to my aunt or my uncles. I mean, where were you raised?” Gorga says back to her. “I mean, that is horrendous. I loved you since the minute I saw you.”

Viewers can catch brand-new episodes of the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" every Tuesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

Gorga Calls Joe Giudice 'the Devil' This Season





Play



Your Explosive First Look at The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 | Bravo It's summer in New Jersey, and things are getting HOT! Family tensions can't be ignored, rivalries boil over, and a trip to Nashville gets more intense than a mechanical bull ride. Watch the new season of RHONJ, February 1st at 8/7c on Bravo. ►► SUBSCRIBE: bravo.ly/Subscribe ►► WATCH FULL EPISODES NOW: bravo.app.link/wNUafY9U0db ►► VISIT BRAVO’S… 2021-12-20T17:00:38Z

It seems like things get even more heated during the pool party, as Gorga is seen calling Joe Giudice “the devil” in a scene that was featured in the season 12 “Real Housewives of New Jersey” trailer.

“She looks at me like I’m the devil,” Gorga says during the scene. “Her father was the devil.” The trailer then cuts to Giudice to get angry as she tells her uncle, “That’s when I walk away from you.”

While appearing on “Watch What Happens Live” on February 1, Giudice admitted that she was “surprised” by the way that her uncle reacted to her that night. “I mean, I was a little surprised by the way he reacted towards me and how defensive he was, because [bottom line], it is my father,” Giudice explained. “So have a little respect, just a little.”

Melissa Gorga Has Also Weighed in on the Feud

While speaking with Page Six, Melissa Gorga weighed in on the fight between Giudice and her husband, explaining why she thinks that he gets put in a “tough position.”

“I just feel bad for Joe in this situation because … it goes without saying that he dies for them,” Gorga told the outlet in an interview published on February 3.

Gorga continued, “He loves them so much. He has a really special place [in his heart for] her girls, especially Gia. He’s always put in a tough position because I think he’s never going to win the conversation about their father.”

Gorga also added about her husband’s feud with his nieces, “They see it their father’s way, which we understand and respect. But it just always hurts Joe. He’s put in that seat where he just has to sit back and take it because you can’t correct children about their parents because nobody wants to hear that.”

