PHOTOS: Real Housewives of New Jersey Reunion Looks Released

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” reunion looks have been released – and there’s a theme.

On the heels of back-to-back reunion disasters – fans roasted the tacky, feather-embellished reunion looks of the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” cast and the Easter-egg hued “Real Housewives of Orange County” outfits – the Jersey girls glittered in gold.

The 12th season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” starred Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, and Jackie Goldschneider, with Traci Lynn Johnson popping in as a “friend.”

You can see the RHONJ looks below:

The RHONJ Stars Wore Coordinating Outfits

In photos shared by Bravo Insider and also posted to Instagram, fans got a first look at the RHONJ reunion looks. Dolores Catania wore a plunging, metallic cut-out gown, while Jackie Goldschneider opted for a shorter gold dress. Jennifer Aydin also went short, but her sleeves were embellished with feathers, and she accessorized with large Chanel logo earrings.

Margaret Josephs also went glam in gold with a long gown, while Melissa Gorga wore a shiny asymmetrical number. Newcomer Traci Johnson rocked wavy hair and a long gown in a darker, coordinating color. Teresa Giudice stepped outside the box with a pantsuit embellished with large sequins.

RHONJ fans had a field day as they reacted to the golden theme.

“QUEEN Teresa giving us disco ball,” one fan wrote in the comment section.

“Jersey ALWAYS understands the assignment. OC and SLC hire their stylists,” another wrote.

“First cast this year to look flawless at their reunion,” a third fan agreed.

But not everyone loved all of the looks.

“Melissa looks like she’s wearing leftover fabric from her real dress,” one commenter cracked, while another said the Envy boutique owner looked like an Oscars statue.

Fans may not realize that Bravo actually gets the final say on reunion looks.

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay recently revealed, “ Our looks have to get approved. We don’t just show up in whatever we want.” “We pick 2-3 outfits and tell them our favorites but ultimately they get the final say,” she added.

The Reunion Was Like ‘The Wild West’

The glittery Housewives got a little rough during the reunion. On the March 5 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” host Andy Cohen dished to Dolores Catania about the reunion.

“That reunion was something else,” he said, to which Catania replied, “I’m not right from it still.”

“It was upsetting. It reminded me of the early Jersey reunions,” Cohen added. “It was really upsetting. It was a lot. No one would listen to me.”

Catania compared the casts’ antics to “the Wild West.”

On his Instagram story last week, Cohen revealed the cast took a 90-minute detour on one tangent, while Margaret Josephs revealed everyone was “talking over” each other.

One person who may have been uncharacteristically quiet was Teresa Giudice. While she was very vocal about criticisms of her fiancé, Luis Ruelas, all season long, for the reunion she was forced to stay calm because she was recovering from an emergency surgery.

“She can’t yell ’cause her stomach might hurt,” Giudice’s daughter, Gia, revealed ahead of the reunion taping, per Page Six. She urged the cast and Cohen to “go easy on” her mom that day.

As for that golden theme, the cast members had a few things to say about it.

“ALL THAT GLITTERS IS NOT ALWAYS GOLD. You ready for one of the craziest reunions of all time?! #rhonj,” tweeted Melissa Gorga.

