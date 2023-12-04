Kathy Hilton Shares Secret After Hanging With Kyle Richards & Morgan Wade

Kathy Hilton revealed a secret she has been keeping from everyone—including her daughter Paris.

During a November 29, 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” the socialite, 64, revealed she got her first tattoo. While speaking with host Andy Cohen, Hilton shared that she tapped into her wild side while hanging with her sister Kyle Richards and their friend Morgan Wade.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kathy Hilton Stunned Her Daughter Paris When She Revealed She Got a Tattoo

Both Hilton and her daughter Paris were guests on WWHL as they promoted their reality series “Paris in Love.” At one point, Cohen noted that Hilton attended a Morgan Wade concert with her sister Kyle. He also spoke about Wade’s cameo on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“We saw Kyle and her friend Morgan getting tattoos,” Cohen said before asking Hilton, “You’ve met Morgan Wade, right? You went to the concert.”

Hilton then lifted up the bottom of her long skirt show Cohen a tattoo on her right ankle.

“Wait a minute, you got a tattoo?” Cohen asked. “Oh, I love it.”

Paris also exclaimed, “What? You have a tattoo?”

“Morgan Kyle and I got a tattoo,” Hilton explained. “It was at my house. And [my sister] Kim was there, and we she didn’t want to. …Four leaf clovers are my favorite thing. Kim was like ‘This is a serious thing, I don’t want to do that.’ I’m like, don’t.”

Paris chimed in to say her mom would have killed her if she got a tattoo when she was a teenager. The former ‘Simple Life” star confirmed she still does not have any ink on her body.

Cohen also asked Hilton if she hangs out with Wade, who has been rumored to be in a romance with Kyle despite their insistence that they are just good friends.

“Yes, I love her,” Hilton replied. “She is really a very humble wonderful lovely girl. And very talented. Seeing her on stage is really something.”

Kyle Richards Previously Teased She Got a Matching 4-Leaf Clover Tattoo with a Mystery Friend

Richards previously teased she got a matching four-leaf clover tattoo with someone in her life but did not name Kathy. During an Amazon Live, she showed the tattoo on her ankle. “I got that matching with someone recently, who I’m not gonna say because she‘s not telling her husband and kids that she got a tattoo,” Richards said.

On the RHOBH season 13 premiere, Richards’ husband Mauricio Umansky was shocked to learn that his wife of 27 years had five tattoos on her body. “Seriously?” he asked. “I only knew of three.”

Richards then showed Umansky all five tattoos, and he was not pleased. “Five tattoos is a lot. I will not allow that,” he said.

At the RHOBH reunion in late 2022, Richards showed off a Roman numeral 18, a heart, and a moon and stars she had tattooed on her body, per BravoTV.com. On the November 29, 2023 episode of season 13, she got a planet tattooed near her hipbone and she later tattooed a “K” on Wade’s arm.

READ NEXT: Kyle Richards Shares Details on Disastrous RHOBH Scene