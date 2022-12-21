Kathy Hilton Returns to Aspen Following RHOBH Drama: PHOTOS

Kathy Hilton made a return to Aspen, Colorado nearly one year after having a major meltdown during a cast trip filmed for “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Last season, the part-time Bravo star was at the center of an explosive RHOBH cast trip to Aspen, where her sister, Kyle Richards, owns a home. Hilton’s reported tirade was spawned by an argument over a tequila brand she was promoting, and she was later said to have caused a scene at a private club in the city when no one would join in for a conga line with her.

After Hilton left Aspen separately from her co-stars, fans wondered if she’d ever go back. Not only did she make a return to the snowy city, but she said she was “thrilled” to do so.

Kathy Hilton Returned to Aspen in December 2022 & Shared Photos From the Trip

In photos shared to Instagram, on December 19, 2022, Hilton posed wearing a camel-colored fleece coat as she stood by an outdoor fire pit. Other pics showed her at a restaurant with her daughter, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, and pal Tina Chen Craig, while other photos showed gear available at a pop-up shop from the Italian clothing brand Max Mara.

“Thrilled to be in Aspen for some fun in the snow with my @MaxMara family,” Hilton captioned the post, before promoting the pop-up at the Hotel Jerome. Hilton called the pop-up a “must-see” and added that it’s “always the most chic.”

Fans reacted to the post, with many admiring the items Hilton promoted in the post. But others couldn’t help but reference her past RHOBH drama in Aspen, which took place at the bars Kemo Sabe and the Caribou Club in early 2022.

“Did you go to Kemo Sabe??!!” one fan asked Hilton in the comment section. “They better have your tequila ready!” another cracked. “Did you get to conga at the Caribou Club finally!?” another asked the RHOBH alum.

“I have a feeling this trip was more fun than last time,” wrote another fan. “Now behave yourself Kathy (wink),” another wrote.

Kyle Richards Previously Said Aspen Will “Never Be the Same” For Her

The RHOBH trip to Aspen changed the friend group, possibly forever. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight shortly before the Aspen scenes aired on the Bravo reality show, cast member Garcelle Beauvais admitted, “I can’t talk about Aspen.”

Hilton’s sister, Kyle Richards, added, “Aspen will never be the same.” The RHOBH OG has owned homes in Aspen for years and said the city is her “happy place,” but after the drama that went down with her sister, Richards was forced to clean house.

“When I went back… I took some sage with me,” Richards said earlier in 2022. “There was a Ouija board involved.”

Richards also told People that the trip was “not fun times” for her. She was estranged from her sister after filming the RHOBH reunion earlier this year.

Hilton’s account of actually went down in Aspen has differed from that of some of her co-stars. According to Page Six, during an Instagram Live earlier in 2022, she said a few of her co-stars had “squabbles” and moved from Richards’ house to a hotel, but that she personally had “the most wonderful time” with her cast mates.

