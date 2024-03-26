Kathy Hilton Says She Was ‘Scared’ of Sutton Stracke at 1st RHOBH Reunion

Some “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fans thought that Sutton Stracke’s medical emergency during the season 13 reunion was in part an excuse to get out of a confrontation with surprise guest Kathy Hilton, about whom Stracke had made many comments during season 13.

Weeks following the taping, Stracke and Hilton went live on Instagram together on March 22 to clear the air and give fans an update on where they stood.

While Stracke said, “So that y’all don’t get confused, I love Kathy and I was not afraid of her at the reunion. I just want to make sure that we are clear on that,” Hilton did confess that she feared Stracke at one point during the two friends’ shared time on RHOBH.

Sutton Stracke Made a Comment to Kathy Hilton at the RHOBH Season

Hilton has appeared on RHOBH since season 1 in sporadic guest appearances with her sisters Kim and Kyle Richards, who were both main cast members on the show. In season 11 her role became more solid as she was officially billed as a supporting “friend of the Housewives”. Season 11 also marked Stracke’s first season as a full-time Housewife, as she had first joined the series as a friend of in season 10.

Although Hilton wasn’t in the entirety of season 11, she appeared in all four episodes of the reunion. In her Instagram live, she brought up a memory of seeing Stracke out at a social event about two weeks before the taping that put her on edge for the big day. “We’d known each other from charity events — so I’m going to the reunion my first season, so [Sutton] joked with me, she said, ‘I’m gonna come and get ya.’ Do you remember that?” Hilton asked.

While Stracke had no recollection of saying that to Hilton, it made a lasting impression as Hilton added, “Oh my god, that scared me.”

Hilton also went on to explain why she appeared in the season 13 reunion despite not appearing in the season after a rocky road in season 12.

“I love Kyle. Kyle and I have had our issues. I was honestly only there to hold her hand. Not from the girls because I would be honest with you and tell you I don’t get to see her that often and she does not discuss the girls. And even if they do have a fight or a mixup, within two days everybody’s friends again so you can’t take sides,” Hilton explained, with Stracke making a face when she said that the fights on RHOBH get resolved quickly.

Sutton Stracke Responds to Joke About Kissing Kathy Hilton’s Ass

Stracke and Hilton’s Instagram live took place during a birthday party for Hilton held in Palm Beach, Florida. Days later on March 24 Stracke posted a selfie video to her own Instagram page with the caption, “Bye Palm Beach it has been a blast! Best rainy weekend with a sunny ending. Thank you @laurenking518 and @nickyhilton for hosting such a beautiful day dinner for @kathyhilton Such a great time! 😽 💗 💙.”

After one fan commented, “Proof that if you kiss Kathy Hilton‘s ass long enough, you get back into her secret circle,” Stracke replied, “don’t be silly. Never out of the circle 😽 💗.”

