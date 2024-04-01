Kathy Hilton Says RHOBH Star Scared Her Before Season 11 Reunion

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kathy Hilton shared her thoughts about her castmate Sutton Stracke.

In a March 22 Instagram Live, uploaded on Stracke’s Instagram account, Hilton shared that she was concerned about the Georgia native before she filmed her first RHOBH reunion for the show’s 11th season, as reported by Reality Tea. Hilton stated that she was Stracke’s acquaintance before they began co-starring on the Bravo series. According to the “Paris in Love” star, Stracke jokingly threatened her about how she was going to behave at the RHOBH season 11 reunion, filmed in 2021.

“I’m going to the reunion, like, my first season, whatever, whatever, so she joked with me, and she said — she says, ‘I’m going to come and get you.’ … I was like, ‘Oh my god.’ That scared me,” said Hilton.

Sutton Stracke & Kathy Hilton Spoke About the RHOBH Season 13 Reunion

In the March 2024 Instagram livestream, Stracke noted that she left the RHOBH season 13 reunion, filmed in January 2024, due to medical issues. While she was leaving, Hilton suggested Stracke did not want to continue filming the reunion because she was nervous about what she may say about her feud with her sister, Kyle Richards.

During the Instagram live, Stracke stated that she “was not afraid of [Hilton] at the reunion.” She also said her health issues were genuine.

In addition, Hilton stated that she was concerned about Stracke’s well-being during the RHOBH season 13 reunion. According to the mother of four, she offered to have her husband, Richard Hilton, who “is on the board of UCLA Medical Center,” to ensure that Stracke did not have to wait “in the emergency room.”

While speaking to Page Six in March 2024, Stracke said that her medical issue was “serious” at the RHOBH season 13 reunion.

“It ended up that I was suffering from exhaustion, which sounds stupid. But it’s a real thing. And dehydration,” said Stracke.

She also stated that she “had a severe case of bronchitis.”

“I was really down for about 10 days,” continued Stracke.

Kyle Richards Gave an Update on Her Relationship With Sutton Stracke in February 2024

Richards and Stracke were at odds throughout RHOBH season 13. On a November 2023 episode of former RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp and “Real Housewives of Orange County” personality, Tamra Judge‘s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” Richards stated that she took a break from Stracke. She explained that she did not appreciate that the Georgia native inquired about her marriage to her now-estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky in season 13. As fans are aware, Umansky and Richards are currently separated.

In a February 2024 Amazon Live, Richards shared that she and Stracke have mended their friendship. She also stated that she and her RHOBH castmate decided to have dinner with Hilton.

“We actually had dinner last night. It was nice to try to get past everything that happened this last year,” said the actress. “And I don’t like to hold on to any bad feelings or any negativity. So that did feel good to see her. And then my sister Kathy joined us, which was nice. And yes, Kathy had us laughing. It was funny.”

The 14th season of RHOBH has not yet started production.