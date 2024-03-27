Kyle Richards breaks Silence on RHOBH Co-Star’s Exit

Kyle Richards broke her silence on Annemarie Wiley’s exit from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” after just one season.

During a March 26, 2024 fan Q&A on Amazon Live, Richards answered a question about Wiley’s firing from the Bravo reality show. “I always feel bad when somebody comes in and doesn’t have a great experience on the show,” Richards told fans. “She didn’t get to show all aspects of her life in one season. So it’s hard. I feel bad. She’s great and she has a great family. It is what it is. She has a beautiful family. She will be fine.”

Wiley announced her exit via an Instagram post in March 2024. “I just got word…that I will not be returning to ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’ To say I am disappointed is an understatement,” she wrote.

The nurse anesthetist also noted that she “never auditioned for this show” and was asked to join the cast “out of the blue,” weeks after the other cast members had started filming.

“I was very excited about the opportunity, and I thought following exactly what I was instructed to do throughout filming last season was the way the ‘game was played,’” Wiley wrote. “Listening to what I was instructed to do was my rookie mistake.”

Kyle Richards Suggested Annemarie Wiley For RHOBH

Richards previously shared how she met Wiley. During an Amazon Live in 2023, she explained, “I met Annemarie because they are clients at The Agency, and she came to an event at my house — she and her husband — for an Agency event. And they had just bought their house, and they’re my neighbors.”

During an appearance on Sirius XM’s “Jeff Lewis Live After Show” in January 2024, Richards revealed she suggested Wiley for RHOBH without really knowing her. “When we were talking about who we could add to the show, I was like, ‘Oh. She’s my neighbor. She lives on my street,’ and she just stuck out in my mind,” Richards told Lewis of Wiley. “I think the first time I saw her actually is when she joined the show after that.”

Wiley confirmed how she was hired while speaking with Extra in a March 2024 interview. “Kyle sends me a message like, ‘Hey, we just started filming Season 13 of the ‘Housewives’ and the producers want to talk to you. Are you interested?’” she recalled.

Wiley made her RHOBH debut in the season 13 episode “Ring Around the Rumor” when she was a guest for a dinner party at Richards’ house. But it wasn’t long before she was criticized for soon spewing unwanted medical advice to Sutton Stracke. Wiley has been accused of misrepresenting her occupation in the medical field during conversations with her cast mates, an allegation she staunchly denied.

Kyle Richards Doesn’t Know Who Will Be on the RHOBH Season 14 Cast

Elsewhere on her March 26 livesteram, Richards was asked what she knows about the upcoming 14th season of RHOBH. “I don’t know anything yet,” she said. “I hear rumblings, I don’t know anything yet.”

When another fan asked if her sisters Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton would return to RHOBH for next season, she replied, “I don’t know enough about next season guys. Sorry, I still gotta figure out what I’m doing, you know. There’s a lot to be determined still.”

Richards was asked if she recommended any ladies for the new season. “Like I said, there hasn’t been a lot of talk,” she reiterated. “I’ve really needed to take a little break and step back from that. So not really talking about that right now.”

She did say she should know more about season 14 “pretty soon.”

Richards also declined to answer if rumors about former RHOBH star Eileen Davidson returning are true. She also said when it comes time for her to decide if she will return, she would make the decision “as a family.”

