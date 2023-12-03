Kim Richards Criticizes RHOBH Season 13 Stars’ Behavior: ‘I Was in Shock’

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kim Richards shared she was not impressed with how certain members of the RHOBH cast conducted themselves while filming the show’s 13th season, which premiered in October 2023.

While speaking to Extra TV correspondent RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp at her sister, Kathy Hilton’s DIRECTV Celebrates Christmas event, Kim Richards referenced she filmed some scenes with her youngest sister, Kyle Richards, for RHOBH season 13. She shared she was surprised with how some of the show’s cast behaved while the cameras were rolling.

“I was in shock at the way these girls were just looking for problems. I was like, ‘Uh, wow. Wait what is she doing?’” said Kim Richards.

Kim Richards clarified that she did not feel comfortable naming the individuals who “shocked” her. She suggested, however, that she did not believe their behavior was authentic.

“There was a couple of them. And it’s not to say I didn’t like them. I just thought they were little trouble-stirrers. And I didn’t like that. And I know that people will say that’s part of our show, but it really isn’t. Our show is to be organic and let things fly as they fly. Don’t go looking for stuff. I don’t like it,” said the former RHOBH star.

Kyle Richards Spoke About Her Issues With Sutton Stracke

As fans are aware, Kyle Richards has had issues with her castmate Sutton Stracke throughout the show’s 13th season. During an appearance on the November 4 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” Kyle Richards shared she has felt a kinship with Stracke since she joined RHOBH during season 10.

“She’s fun and we make each other laugh. And you know, I’m a sucker for someone who makes me laugh. And we just have fun together,” said Kyle Richards.

The reality television star explained she felt it hurtful that Stracke began making comments about her relationship with her now-estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, during RHOBH season 13. As fans are aware, the couple is currently separated.

“When she came at me about my marriage in this sort of like — almost like I had done her wrong or something, you know, I felt attacked and cornered about my marriage,” said Kyle Richards.

The “Halloween Ends” star also questioned why Stracke felt the need to bring up her concerns about her and Umansky’s marriage on camera.

“I was like thinking, ‘Why are they acting like they are mad at me that I am going through this hard time? And why are they waiting until the cameras are here to ask me about this?’” said the 54-year-old.

The mother of four also shared she plans on taking some time away from her friendship with Stracke.

Kyle Richards Suggested She Will Likely Be Able to Mend Her Relationship With Sutton Stracke

While speaking to Page Six on November 29, Kyle Richards stated that she believes she will eventually mend her friendship with Stracke.

“I’m someone who gets over things fast. I not only forgive, but I also forget. But to my detriment. So I just have to protect myself a little right now. And I felt like she’s my friend, so I was disappointed and I was very hurt,” said Kyle Richards.

While speaking to Us Weekly in November 2023, Stracke acknowledged that Kyle Richards wanted space from her. She stated, however, that she would be supportive of her, no matter the circumstance.

“I know that I am always here when she needs me. And I’ve sent her that message before. So, you know, I adore her. And I only want to be here for her as a friend when she needs me,” said Stracke.