Kyle Richards Reacts to Claims Against Andy Cohen

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards is reacting to allegations about Bravo producer Andy Cohen.

On Richards’ February 29 Amazon Live, a fan asked her how she felt about her former RHOBH co-star Brandi Glanville‘s claims against Cohen. According to Page Six, Glanville “accused Cohen of sexual harassment” in mid-February 2024 after he made a sexual comment about her. Cohen took to X to address Glanville’s claim and stated that he and “Below Deck” personality Kate Chastain were “very clearly joking to Brandi” when he made the remark. He stated that while he believed Glanville “was in on the joke,” he apologized for the “totally inappropriate” comment.

When replying to her Amazon Live viewer, Richards stated that she did “not want to comment” on the situation.

“I don’t want to have to deal with the aftermath of that,” said Richards.

Kyle Richards Said She Has Not Felt Pressured to Drink as a Bravo Star

During the February 29 Amazon Live, Richards seemed to reference other claims made by former “Real Housewives of New York City” star Leah McSweeney. Hollywood Reporter reported that McSweeney’s lawsuit alleges Cohen “engaged in cocaine use with ‘Housewives’ and other Bravolebrities that he employs.” McSweeney, who has been open about her struggle with substance abuse, also claimed that she was encouraged to consume alcohol during her time on RHONY. One of Cohen’s representatives told Hollywood Reporter that “the claims against Andy are completely false.”

While filming the Amazon Live, Richards said that she felt like Bravo stars “are all responsible for what [they] do.” The RHOBH personality, who has not drunk alcohol since July 2022, stated that she has not felt pressured to drink during her 14 years as a Bravo personality. She also said she received “so much support from the production” when she decided to stop drinking.

“From my experience, in all of these years, I have never been forced to drink. Told to drink. Nothing. Ever,” said Richards.