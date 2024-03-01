Kyle Richards Reacts to Claims Against Andy Cohen

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards is reacting to allegations about Bravo producer Andy Cohen.
On Richards’ February 29 Amazon Live, a fan asked her how she felt about her former RHOBH co-star Brandi Glanville‘s claims against Cohen. According to Page Six, Glanville “accused Cohen of sexual harassment” in mid-February 2024 after he made a sexual comment about her. Cohen took to X to address Glanville’s claim and stated that he and “Below Deck” personality Kate Chastain were “very clearly joking to Brandi” when he made the remark. He stated that while he believed Glanville “was in on the joke,” he apologized for the “totally inappropriate” comment.
When replying to her Amazon Live viewer, Richards stated that she did “not want to comment” on the situation.
“I don’t want to have to deal with the aftermath of that,” said Richards.
Kyle Richards Said She Has Not Felt Pressured to Drink as a Bravo Star
During the February 29 Amazon Live, Richards seemed to reference other claims made by former “Real Housewives of New York City” star Leah McSweeney. Hollywood Reporter reported that McSweeney’s lawsuit alleges Cohen “engaged in cocaine use with ‘Housewives’ and other Bravolebrities that he employs.” McSweeney, who has been open about her struggle with substance abuse, also claimed that she was encouraged to consume alcohol during her time on RHONY. One of Cohen’s representatives told Hollywood Reporter that “the claims against Andy are completely false.”
While filming the Amazon Live, Richards said that she felt like Bravo stars “are all responsible for what [they] do.” The RHOBH personality, who has not drunk alcohol since July 2022, stated that she has not felt pressured to drink during her 14 years as a Bravo personality. She also said she received “so much support from the production” when she decided to stop drinking.
Kyle Richards Mentioned Her Stopping Drinking in December 2023
Richards discussed refraining from drinking in a December 2023 interview with Us Weekly. She stated that she did have some “resistance from [her] peers” and felt pressured to pretend she was still consuming alcoholic beverages.
Tamra Judge Shared Her Thoughts About the Situation Regarding Andy Cohen
On the March 1 episode of their podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge and RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp spoke about McSweeney’s claims regarding Cohen. Judge, who began starring on RHOC in 2007, stated that she has “never seen [Cohen] do drugs.” She also stated that he has “never offered [her] to do drugs” or talked to her about doing illicit substances.
In addition, Judge stated that she believes “nobody can force an adult to drink alcohol.”
“There are plenty of ‘Housewives’ that are sober and continue to work on this show. All these shows,” said the RHOC star. “But I can’t handle people that can’t handle responsibility and accountability for their own actions.”