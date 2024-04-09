Kyle Richards’ Daughter Farrah Admits Split Affected Her in Unexpected Way

Kyle Richards’ daughter Farrah Aldjufrie revealed that her mother’s separation affected her own views on marriage.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star separated from her husband , Mauricio Umansky, in July 2023 after 27 years of marriage. The split coincided with Farrah’s own relationship problems with her then-fiancé, Alex Manos.

According to BravoTV.com, Farrah, the eldest daughter of Richards, shared on her reality show “Buying Beverly Hills” that she had cold feet about getting married—due to her mom and stepfather’s split.

“Honestly, my views on marriage are so [expletive] up right now,” she said on the second season of the Netflix reality show. “It’s the last thing I’m thinking about… I have had to rethink everything. I mean, the prime couple that’s set the bar for everything, for everyone, and the whole world, I don’t know what’s going to happen, but that’s not working. So, I’m a little jaded on the whole situation. I’m scared now.”

Farrah Aldjufrie Confirmed Her Split From Alex Manos in March 2024

Farrah, 35, got engaged to Manos in November 2021. Fans noticed that her wedding planning was going slow. The Agency realtor told Us Weekly nearly one year later that she hadn’t made much headway. When asked how her wedding plans were going, she told the outlet, “They’re going.”

“I got my dress and that’s about it,” she said in October 2022. “Do not have a date set. To be honest, I really just wanted to enjoy the engagement for a minute. And I know people dive right into it, that’s not my personality or my partner’s.”

Six months later, Farrah told E! News her wedding planning “was not going great.” Once again, she noted that she was just taking her time with it all.

A few months later, fans speculated about family vacation photos that did not include Manos – or Farrah’s engagement ring. Finally, during a March 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Farrah confirmed she ended her engagement. “I guess it was a slow sort of unraveling of two people that love each other very, very much, but actually weren’t seeing eye to eye on a few things,” she shared. “We decided to go our separate ways, unfortunately. But no bad blood there, and I’m just focusing on me and my family.”

Kyle Richards Said Her Daughters Were Part of the Reason Why She Decided to Separate From Mauricio Umansky

Richards and Umansky have not shared the exact reason for their separation. But during the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 14 reunion, the RHOBH star hinted that something happened that caused her to lose “trust” in her husband of 27 years.

In March, Richards told Today.com that she reevaluated her life before deciding to separate. “I got to a point in my life where I’m not getting any younger and there’s certain things I didn’t want in my life anymore,” she said, before hinting that something in her marriage wasn’t right.

“I had to analyze this and say, ‘Would I want this for my daughters?’” she said. “They’re at an age now where some of them are getting engaged or have serious boyfriends. Would I accept that for them? The answer was no. And I thought, ‘Why am I treating myself any differently?'”

