Mauricio Umansky Shares Family Vacation Photo With Kyle Richards & Daughters in Italy

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky went on a family vacation to Europe – despite their recent separation.

In August 2023, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars posed on a yacht in Italy with their daughters Farrah, Alexia, Sophia, and Portia, as well as Alexa’s boyfriend, Jake Zingerman.

But fans had a lot to say about the body language in their photos as they tried to figure out what is going on with the family.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Wondered if Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Are Back Together

In July 2023, a source told People that Richards and Umansky, who married in 1996, “have been separated for a while now” but are still living together in their Encino home. The confirmation came amid rumors that Richards has been romantically involved with singer Morgan Wade, a rumor that both women have strongly denied.

But in August 2023, Umansky posted a family photo on Instagram as the clan vacationed in Europe. The Agency founder posed behind his daughters – and nowhere near his wife of 27 years.

“Summer Vacay 2023 on point,” he captioned the post.

While Umansky didn’t tag the location of the family shot, his daughter Sophia shared photos from the same night, captioned, “Last night in Positano.”

Fans reacted to the photo, with many questioning what is going on with the longtime couple.

“Are they together. I hope so,” one commenter wrote. “Please stand next to Kyle … y’all need to work out whatever is going on,” another wrote to Umansky.

Others were more skeptical.

“The whole Kyle and Mauricio split is a publicity stunt. It is rumored that the new season of Beverly Hills was boring and nothing happened… This ‘separation’ came out and they brought back cameras to film,” one commenter speculated.

“They need to stop playing games. It’s all a PR stunt,” another agreed.

It’s no wonder fans are confused. Not only has the separated couple continued to live and travel together, but Umansky posted another vacation pic of Richards posing in Italy and wrote “La Donna bella,” which translates to “the beautiful woman,” according to Reality Blurb.

Some Fans Wondered Where Farrah Aldjufrie’s Fiancé Alex Manos Was & Questioned If They Are Still Engaged

Umansky and Richards weren’t the only couple that had people talking. Many fans noticed that eldest daughter Farrah, who is Kyle’s child from her first marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie, was solo on the family trip. In 2021, Farrah announced her engagement to longtime beau Alex Manos.

Some fans noted that while Alexia Umansky’s boyfriend Jake Zingerman was front and center in family photos and videos, Manos was nowhere to be seen.

“Is Farrah still engaged?” one fan asked in Instagram comments.

“I’ve noticed on this holiday Farrah has been hiding her hands in all pics posted🤷🏻‍♀️ hope she’s still engaged.🤞,” another wrote.

Farrah previously admitted that she has been taking her time with her wedding planning. In April 2023, she revealed to E! News, “Planning is not going great. I’m one of those girls, I’m not a bridezilla, and I am just taking my time. I know the clock’s ticking, but I’m taking my time.”

