Fan Notice Something About Kyle Richards’ ‘Watch What Happens Live’ Photo With Morgan Wade

Kyle Richards had some support during her latest appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.” On February 21, 2024, the same night as the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 13 finale, Richards was a guest alongside “Real Housewives of Miami” alum Kiki Barth.

At the top of the show, host Andy Cohen noted that Richards’ niece, Nicky Hilton, was in the audience. He did not mention that Richards’ close friend Morgan Wade was also there.

But after the show, Richards, 55, and Wade, 29, posed together in front of the familiar blue wall at the Bravo Clubhouse, and fans zeroed in on the shot.

Kyle Richards Posed For a Cozy photo With Morgan Wade

On February 22, a video clip of Richards posing for a photo with Wade at the Bravo Clubhouse was shared by the @facereality16 fan account. The RHOBH star wore a little black dress while Wade, dressed in a black suit jacket, put her arm low around her waist. From the side, the “Wilder Days” singer could be seen rubbing Richards’ hip as she leaned in close to her.

Many fans commented to say the cozy pose looked like more than friends.

“Friends don’t rub hips,” one commenter wrote.

“My platonic friends don’t rub my hip like that,” another agreed.

“Uhhhh…. Morgan’s hand on Kyle’s hip says A LOOOOTTT 👀,” another wrote.

Others were happy to see the RHOBH star looking so happy after a very difficult year.

“Happy for her! Live your best life @kylerichards18,” wrote celebrity chef Penny Davidi.

There have been rumors about Richards’ relationship with Wade since even before she confirmed her separation from her husband Mauricio Umansky in July 2023. The longtime couple denied that their separation was due to infidelity on either side.

But the 13th season of RHOBH did little to dispel the rumors when Wade appeared in several episodes. In one scene, Wade said Richards “stalked” her to meet her. In another, Richards tattooed the letter K on her friend’s arm. Co-stars Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke also note that Richards and Wade wore matching “Tiffany T True” rings.

The night Richards and Wade posed together at WWHL came just as the RHOBH season 13 finale showed her announcing her split from Umansky. During a conversation with Erika Jayne, Richards clarified that her separation had nothing to do with another person.

Kyle Told Andy Cohen Why She Appeared in Wade’s Music Video

Cohen has questioned Richards about her relationship with Wade a couple of times. In the RHOBH reunion trailer, he asked her, “Could you see yourself with Morgan?” The teaser does not show Richards’ answer.

The Bravo host also questioned Richards after she appeared as Wade’s love interest in the music video for her song “Fall in Love With Me.” In a teaser video for the video, Wade said the video was made in response to rumors about the two of them being more than friends. “We kind of thought it would be a good idea to poke fun at that, kinda troll the trolls a little bit,” Wade said. Richards agreed and said they wanted to give people “something to talk about.”

But when Cohen asked her about it on WWHL, Richards claimed the idea for the music video came way before romance rumors. “When we made that music video, those stories weren’t happening,” she said. “It was like little tiny things that we were like, ‘Oh, that’s funny.’ It was done way before that.”

In an interview with The Daily Dish, Richards who is also working on a documentary about Wade, said she’s unsure if they’ll work together again. “I don’t know, I mean, who knows?” the RHOBH star said. “You know, we did do the music video, but it was fun doing the documentary, and who knows about the future?”

READ NEXT: Kyle Richards Breaks Down RHOBH Conversation She Didn’t Want to Have On Camera