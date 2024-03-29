Kyle Richards Names Surprising ‘Dream’ RHOBH Co-Star

Kyle Richards has a casting suggestion for “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

During a March 27, 2024 appearance on the “Let’s Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa” podcast, the Bravo veteran shared that she’d love to see the wife of a famous actor join the cast of the Bravo reality show.

The 13th season of RHOBH starred Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Annemarie Wiley. In March 2024, it was announced that Wiley would not be returning to the show.

And while Richards is also on the fence about returning—she’s the only cast member still on the show since its debut in 2010—she told Ripa she has an idea for a great addition to the cast.

When Ripa asked her, “Who’s your dream castmate? Like if you could cast one person,” Richards replied, “I have a new one that I think. But she lives in New York, but maybe she would move. I’m scared I’m gonna mispronounce her name, but I think it’s kind of fitting for the situation. Hilaria Baldwin.“

Kyle Richards Told Baldwin the Door is Always Open to Join RHOBH

After Richards shared that she’d love to see the wife of actor Alec Baldwin join RHOBH, Ripa became excited. “Alec Baldwin on this here podcast said they are looking for a reality show!” she said.

Richards said she pitched the idea to the Baldwins several years ago when she was in the Big Apple.

“I told them when I saw him in New York. I don’t know, it was a couple years back,” Richards said. “And I said something about it then. And then he was like, he’s like, ‘oh, we’re living in New York, but you never know. He said something about her liking L.A. and I was like, ‘Well, the doors open.’”

Richards does seem to have some pull when it comes to RHOBH pitches. She previously shared that it was her idea to bring Wiley onto the cast last season.

Alec Baldwin Teased a Reality Show About His Family

In November 2023, Alec Baldwin, 65, appeared on “Let’s Talk Off Camera” and admitted that he and Hilaria, 40, have pitched show ideas about their large family so they can work from “home.” The couple share seven children together, aged 10 and under, per People magazine.

“Everything’s about my family,” Baldwin explained. “I can’t go anywhere for any length of time. In the old days, I’d jump on a plane and go to L.A.. … It was easy to pick up and go … [Now] I need 12 plane tickets — nannies, kids, my wife.”

“[The] jobs I take, jobs I don’t take,” he continued. “A famous TV producer who I won’t name, said to me, ‘Come do a series with me in Vancouver.’ And I was like, ‘I’m not going to Vancouver for five months. That’s not happening.’ So everything we did and then shows we have considered and pitches we’ve heard, and even one or two pitches we’ve made about our family and that reality show has all been so we could stay home and just work from home. I’m desperate to try to work from New York.”

A source told People that in late 2023 the couple pitched “a family reality show that would give an inside look at their life” with their seven children.

“They’re excited but would only do it if it was an authentic portrayal of who they are as a family,” the insider added, noting that “Hilaria and Alec know how much interest there is in their lives.”

Kyle Richards Would Love to See a Former RHOBH Star Come Back

The Baldwins’ reality TV pitch sounds much different than a Real Housewives franchise, so Richards’ casting dream may never come true. Elsewhere during her podcast interview with Ripa, Richardsadmitted that she misses having Lisa Rinna on the show. Rinna departed from RHOBH in January 2023 after eight seasons.

In 2022, Richards told Daily Mail Australia the one former RHOBH star she’d like to bring back is Teddi Mellencamp. Mellencamp was a star on the Bravo hit in seasons 8 through 10.

“Teddi is an incredible person and an incredible friend and I think she is actually a great Housewife,” Richards said. “I think if she came back she’d be more comfortable just being more herself and she’d be amazing. I would give anything for that,” Kyle continued, “because I had so much fun with her on the show and I love being with her.”

READ NEXT: Erika Jayne Shares Rare Update on Her Son Tommy Zizzo