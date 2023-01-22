Mauricio Umansky Opens Up About Early Years With Wife Kyle Richards

Mauricio Umansky revealed that his early years with Kyle Richards were not easy financially. In a January 2023 interview, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” husband opened up on Dear Media’s “Trading Secrets with Jason Tartick” podcast to reveal that when he first met his wife of 27 years, they struggled financially, but “grew together.”

“When we started, we didn’t have any money,” Umansky said on the podcast. “My wife was clipping coupons, you know, to go to the supermarket. Like we literally had to build everything … and it’s just been amazing. She’s amazing. She makes me laugh, and, and she’s just such a wonderful person.”

Mauricio Umansky Said His Marriage is Based on Togetherness

Umansky became wealthy after getting into the real estate business and later starting his brokerage firm, The Agency. Today, the couple’s net worth is estimated to be more than $100 million each, per Cosmopolitan.

But before that, Richards stood by Umanksy’s side as he was forced to make major career moves that would ultimately find him great wealth.

“My wife is my best friend,” Umansky said on Tartick’s podcast. “Without question. … She’s been so supportive. She’s so amazing. She was supportive when we started The Agency, and I left my brother-in-law’s (Rick Hilton) company, which was a major situation for her and her family.”

On the “Family Dynasty” episode of the Netflix reality show, “Buying Beverly Hills,” Umansky previously revealed that early in his marriage he lost his job in the clothing business and feared how he would provide for his young family.

“I was crying …and Kyle was an extraordinary wife,” he said. “She sat down with me and said ‘We’re gonna figure something out.’ And she said, ‘Let’s go get our real estate licenses together.’”

In the interview with Tartick, Umansky also said his support from Richards goes well beyond business, and he touted their togetherness. ”You’re allowed to live two individual lives, but respect each other,” The Agency founder added on the podcast. “My wife and I were never big on boys’ trips and girls’ trips. Like, it was just always about, you know, being together, supporting each other.”

Kyle Richards Has Gone on Girls’ Trips Without Mauricio Umansky, But He Has Also Joined Her Several Times

While they don’t favor separate vacations, Richards has gone on multiple girls’ trips on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” On a 2022 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Richards explained why her husband decided to join her and her co-stars on an RHOBH cast trip to Aspen during season 12.

“In his defense, he was paying for the plane,” she said. “And there was good [skiing] conditions so he was like ‘Too bad about all of you.’ And he cooked for us!”

Richards was also a cast member on the first season of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.” The Bravo spinoff took her to Turks and Caicos with Housewives stars from various cities.

Umansky ultimately crashed his wife’s Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season. According to Entertainment Tonight, the businessman was in town for business so he stopped by the villa where his wife and her co-stars stayed during the trip. He also joined them for a dinner that was filmed for the Bravo reality show. Richards noted that she did get to spend a night with her husband during the cast trip. “I had to do the walk of shame,” the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star cracked.

