Kyle Richards Says Her Marital Situation Should Be Resolved ‘Sooner Than Later’

Kyle Richards opened up about her separation from her husband Mauricio Umansky and how they have managed to continue to live together under the same roof.

Speaking with People magazine on February 18, 2024, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star said the unusual living situation works for her family, but that she thinks there will be a turning point soon.

“We’re not going to be in this situation forever, whichever way that goes,” the RHOBH star said. “Time will tell, probably sooner than later, but we’re hanging in there.”

In July 2023, People reported that the longtime RHOBH couple had separated after 27 years of marriage. Seven months later, Richards and Umansky continue to live together with their daughters in their $8 million Encino, California mansion.

Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Still Do Things as a Family

Richards’ comments came a day after she celebrated with her husband and daughters at a family friend’s bat mitzvah. She reiterated that her husband of 28 years will always be “family” to her.

“The good thing is we get along well, and we were at an event last night together with the family,” Richards told People. “And I don’t know, it’s been working for us. It’s kind of strange, but hey, like I said, we’re family no matter what. … We love each other, and we’re just trying to figure it out. So right now, it’s not on pause. We’re actively navigating through this and working through it.”

Kyle Richards Said She’s ‘Together But Not Together’ With Mauricio Umansky

Richards was asked a lot about the status of her marriage as she attended the 2024 People’s Choice Awards on February 18. In an interview with Extra, she said she and Umansky are “doing okay.”

“We’re actually pretty good, considering,” she said. “We’re very good friends. We always were, even as a married couple. We live in the same house, we are family — we’re doing good, considering… I never thought we would be in the situation…. to be getting along like this, having dinner… together, but not together.”

Days earlier, Richards told Entertainment Tonight that divorce isn’t on the table unless she and Umansky can “no longer do what we’re doing right now.” “It’s gonna go one way or another, you know? We’re either going to wake up and be like, ‘Oh my gosh! We could actually fix this,’ or it’s going to be divorce,” she said. “I just don’t know how sustainable living under the same roof as friends and as a family can last.”

Richards did confirm to Access that she and Umansky are free to date other people. But she wouldn’t confirm if that actually happened yet. “Well maybe, maybe not but we are free to,” she cracked.

Both Richards and Umansky have promised to update fans once they know what they are doing regarding their marriage. “Once I figure it out, you’ll know,” Richards said in a February episode of Access Hollywood‘s Housewives Nightcap. “I’m not going to keep that from everybody. It’s getting clearer and clearer for me.”

