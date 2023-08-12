Original RHOBH Husband Reveals What He Knows About Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky Split

A former star from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” said he has no doubt that Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky will work things out in their marriage.

One month after Richards and Umansky issued a joint statement to confirm that they have hit a “rough” patch in their 27-year marriage, original RHOBH husband Paul Nassif said he knows how strong the longtime couple’s bond is and is sure they won’t end things for good.

Here’s what you need to know:

Paul Nassif Said He Reached Out to Kyle Richards

While speaking with Us Weekly in August 2023, Nassif said the Umanskys will pull through amid a rough spot in their marriage.

“Since knowing them for a long time, especially back in the days of [the] beginning of Housewives, they — besides Lisa [Vanderpump] and Ken [Todd] — have a very strong marriage together,” Nassif said.

“I did reach out to Kyle,” he added. “I just said, ‘Hey, I’m here if you need me for anything.’ Obviously, because I love the two of them. And she actually was very appreciative and thankful and called me the usual, ‘Thank you, Buttercup.’ That’s what she used to call me on the Housewives back then.”

Nassif was formerly married to RHOBH OG Adrienne Maloof and they share three sons together. Nassif and Maloof split in 2012 after 10 years of marriage, and they left RHOBH after three seasons. In 2023, Nassif told E! News that the stress of being on the Bravo reality show contributed to the “demise” of his marriage.

Richards previously admitted that it was difficult to balance her friendship with Nassif and Maloof after their split because things got so nasty during their divorce.

“Whenever I have a couple friend that goes through a divorce, you’re made to feel like you’re supposed to choose a side,” she said in a 2020 RHOBH episode, per BravoTV.com. “Mauricio and I really try to keep a balance of being friends with both Paul and Adrienne, which is a little challenging at times. I don’t think it would be a stretch to say they were enemies.”

The exes have since worked out their differences and are co-parenting their sons amicably.

Paul Nassif Has Not Talked to Mauricio Umansky Recently

While he did check in with Richards, Nassif admitted he hasn’t had a chance to talk to Umansky yet. “Mauricio, how busy he’s been, I know he’s been on a few podcasts, so I’ve not spoken to him,” Nassif told Us Weekly. “But I was dealing with him a lot when I had my house up for sale, and I gotta tell you I never knew that they were going through a rough patch.”

Nassif said he still doesn’t know what the longtime couple’s marital problems are about.

“I feel that whatever the heck it is, I’m sure it will be worked out because their bond and their girls and their family, they’re strong,” the “Botched” star said. “They’re gonna work it out no matter what. I don’t see that thing ending at all.”

In August 2022, Nassif enlisted Umansky’s help to sell his huge Bel-Air California property.

In an Instagram post at the time, Umansky posed with Nassif and luxury real estate director Tomer Fridman at the spacious 1035 Stradella Road property. Nassif even sat down with Umansky for a video interview about the massive property and revealed how much he helped him get it ready to put on the market.

