Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Filmed 2 Reality Shows Together Amid Marital Issues

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s marital woes played out in the background as they filmed two reality shows this year.

In July 2023, a source told People that the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars, who married in 1996, “have been separated for a while now.” Days later, another source told the outlet that the two are both still living in their Encino mansion – and continue to work together despite their issues.

“Kyle will indeed appear in ‘Buying Beverly Hills’ season 2,” the insider said, in reference to Umansky’s real estate-based Netflix reality show. The source did not reveal if the couple’s separation will be addressed on the show.

“Buying Beverly Hills” is set at Umansky’s luxury real estate brokerage firm The Agency and also stars his and Richards’ daughters Farrah, 34, and Alexia, 26, both of whom work for the firm.

Kyle Richards Did Not Appear in the 1st Season of ‘Buying Beverly Hills”

Richards was not featured in the first season of “Buying Beverly Hills,” which aired in 2022. The RHOBH OG was only briefly seen during a Facetime call with her daughters. In an interview with Us Weekly, Umansky explained why his wife was missing from his show. “I think that’s just an issue between networks,” he said.

As for why his show wasn’t picked up by his wife’s longtime network, Bravo, the real estate guru explained that Netflix is a better fit for his brand. “We currently have 60 offices,” Umansky told E! News. in 2022. “We’re in the middle of growing, we’re continuing to grow, we’re now in Europe. We actually just opened up in Amsterdam, which is where Netflix has their headquarters in Europe. Netflix is a global brand, as well. It just made all the sense to be on Netflix.”

Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky’s Marital Issues Will Be Addressed on RHOBH Season 13

In addition to his role on “Buying Beverly Hills,” Umansky regularly appears on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” with his wife. Filming for the 13th season of the Bravo reality show wrapped in late May.

In April 2023, Umansky told the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast that his marriage to Richards was brought up during RHOBH filming – and he was not happy about it.

“[There’s] that one stupid story that came out there and then the girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on the Housewives and so now it’s a storyline,” he told host Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge. “So there’s definitely some stories out there and Kyle and I address it and we’ll take it from there. It is what it is.”

“They really brought it up to Kyle, which is kind of b****y and super mean because, particularly the girls, they actually know what’s going on and they know exactly what it’s all about,” he added. “For [her costars] to bring it on and make it more real, bring it to the show … just kind of sucks. So we did address it and it is what it is. I think, you know, in order to be on these shows you’ve gotta grow some thick skin.”

After news of their separation was announced, along with rumors of infidelity, Richards and Umansky issued a joint statement to confirm that while they have hit a “rough” patch in their marriage, any stories of them divorcing are “untrue.”

