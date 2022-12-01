Kyle Richards’ Husband Apologizes for Cringey RHOBH Moment

Mauricio Umansky spoke out about his part in one of the “cringiest” moments on the most recent season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

During the 12th season of the Bravo reality show, viewers witnessed a disturbing interaction between Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais’ 14-year–old son, Jax Nilon. In a shocking scene from the episode “Calamity Jayne,” a drunk Erika Jayne told the teen to “get the f*** out of here” as he took flowers from a table at the end of Beauvais’ 55th birthday party. After the teen told his mom he was “violated for taking flowers,” Beauvais told Erika her behavior was not okay.

In a later scene, Kyle Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky were seen laughing about the cursing incident. After Richards said Erika’s “get the f*** out of here” comment was “not funny, but it is funny,” her husband said it was “great” that Erika Jayne said that to the boy.

The RHOBH couple received a lot of backlash at the time the episode aired, and some viewers even targeted their 14-year-old daughter, Portia, on social media.

Mauricio Umansky Revealed He Did Not Know the Whole Story When He Laughed Off the Incident

#RHOBH star @MauricioUmansky regrets laughing at Erika Jayne cursing at Garcelle Beauvais' son Jax. "I would never condone that." #WWHL pic.twitter.com/jsutxPKYgI — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) December 1, 2022

At the time the scene was filmed, Erika Jayne was spiraling amid her ongoing divorce and legal drama with ex-husband Tom Girardi, and the Umanskys and pals Dorit and PK Kemsley opted to give her a “pass” for her drunken antics.

But in November 2022, Umansky apologized for his reaction to her behavior while speaking on “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen.

After Cohen called the scene of Umansky laughing about Erika’s exchange with Jax “one of the cringiest moments of the season,” The Agency founder agreed.

“Full transparency, the night that we filmed that, we really weren’t around,” Umansky explained. “I had not seen what happened between Erika and Jax at the time. So we filmed it, it happened, and then later on, we watched the show. And when I watched it, the show, I cringed, I thought it was horrendous. It was just in such bad taste, such poor taste. I felt so bad. I immediately called up Garcelle, apologized to her. She accepted it right away. Totally understood. I told her I had no idea.”

“Whether it was Jax or Portia, I was the same way,” he added. “In watching it and actually watching the way it was and what happened, it was horrible. I would never condone that. It was absolutely disgusting and I apologized to her and I apologize today to Garcelle and to Jax, and it’s just one of those crazy things of reality television.”

Kyle Richards Also Apologized for Her Reaction

Richards also expressed regret for her initial reaction to the story. In an interview with Metro after she saw the scene for the first time, she explained that she had been “laughing at a friend’s drunken behavior.”

“Nothing to do with disrespecting anyone’s child especially,” she explained. “I laugh sometimes at the wrong moments, but it wasn’t about Garcelle and her son, it was about Erika.”

“I’m a mom of four daughters. I think if I had obviously seen it… I would have a different reaction,” Richards added.

During an Amazon livestream, Richards noted that both she and her husband apologized to Beauvais right away. “I felt terrible watching that scene,” she added. “That’s why I don’t wanna watch the show right now, personally, because I never, ever, ever should’ve commented on something that I didn’t see.”

