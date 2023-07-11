Andy Cohen Awkwardly Addresses RHOBH Season 13 Filming Status

Andy Cohen wasn’t sure what to say when he was asked about documenting Kyle Richards’ separation from her husband Mauricio Umansky.

Cohen has remained mostly silent on the topic, but during the July 10, 2023 episode of his radio show “Andy Cohen Live,” he attempted to answer a fan question about the situation. When a caller asked Cohen if “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cameras would pick up again – in the way that they did for “Vanderpump Rules” during “Scandoval” – now that Richards and Umansky announced their split months after filming wrapped, Cohen struggled with his response.

“Um…what am I going to say to this?” Cohen began. “What I will say is… that I think that… I think that….you will, oh God I’m trying to be so…I think this will be included in the next season of Beverly Hills in some way, shape, or form.”

“That’s all I’ll say,” he added.

You can listen to Cohen’s uncomfortable and pause-filled response below:

Play

Cohen’s difficulty in answering the question was not lost on commenters on social media. Some fans took his response as a “no” because Richards “refuses to ‘look bad’ on camera.”

Others noted they’d never seen Cohen have such trouble with a question. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen him struggle so hard to say something!” one commenter wrote. “Like truly tongue tied,” another agreed.

According to Page Six on July 10, a source revealed that RHOBH cameras have resumed filming pickup scenes to document the days following Richards and Umansky’s split. “Producers know fans want a glimpse into how Kyle and Mauricio came to this decision,” the source said.

RHOBH Cameraman Hopped Into Action to Document Scandoval

Play

When “Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal with his co-star Raquel Leviss was uncovered in March 2023, Bravo cameramen sprang into action to capture the aftermath in real time, despite the fact that filming for the 10th season of the show had wrapped in the fall of 2022.

At the time, Cohen spoke out on “Radio Andy,” telling fans, “You may have heard rumors that the cameras were up over the weekend. Yes, the cameras were up, The cameras have been up on everyone getting reactions and filming so you will see this play out in a sense this season of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ before the reunion.”

Sandoval’s ex, Ariana Madix, explained why the cast agreed to film during the emotional time. While speaking in an interview on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Madix said, “Something like this happening months and months after we’re not filming and there’s no cameras around …. They had to borrow a crew from Housewives to even film after.”

“That is a nightmare for production and for our show because everything that’s going to happen, you want to happen in real-time while we’re filming,” she added. “Otherwise, you lose it. It’s gone. It’s hearsay. If something happens off-camera, that’s not ideal.”

Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Previously Revealed That Their Marriage Will Be a Storyline on RHOBH Season 13

Even before their separation was announced, Richards and Umansky’s marriage was part of an RHOBH storyline. In April 2023, Richards told Page Six that her co-stars grilled her over a “stupid” paparazzi photo that showed her without her wedding ring on her finger. Richards explained that she stopped wearing her ring in public due to an increase and theft and also because she had been coming from the gym.

During an interview on the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast, Umansky said it was “kind of b****y and super mean” of the RHOBH women to interrogate his wife. “They actually know what’s going on and they know exactly what it’s all about,” he said. “For them to bring it on and make it more real, bring it to the show … just kind of sucks. So, we did address it and it is what it is.”

In July 2023, People magazine reported that Richards and Umansky “have been separated for a while now” but are both still living in their shared Encino, California home.

The report came amid rumors that Richards had an affair with singer Morgan Wade, which she has denied. Richards and Umansky also issued a joint statement to confirm they’ve had a “challenging” year but that there was no “wrongdoing” by anyone and that claims of them divorcing at this time are “untrue.”

READ NEXT: RHOBH Psychic Reacts to Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Split Rumor