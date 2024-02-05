Kyle Richards Responds After Fans Notice Something Different About Instagram Page

Kyle Richards shut down rumors about the status of her relationship with Morgan Wade.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, 55, has been friends with the 29-year-old country singer for more than two years, but in February 2024, fans speculated that they may have had a falling out based on their Instagram activity.

Not only did Wade archive or delete every photo of Richards on her Instagram page, but Page Six reported that Richards also took down “every recent picture she had with Wade” from her account, save some summertime photos from one of the singer’s concert in Aspen.

The social media change sparked speculation that the two had a falling out amid their rumored romance . But Richards made it clear that is not the case.

Kyle Richards Said Morgan’s IG Cleanup Means Nothing

Shortly after the Instagram deletions were noticed by fans, Richards was caught by paparazzi while out getting coffee. The RHOBH OG wore sweats and had her hair in two braids, capped with a baseball hat that said “LOVE” on it.

When asked why Wade deleted all of the photos on her Instagram, Richards replied, “She’s got new [music] coming out. It’s very common for artists to do that.“

“That didn’t mean anything,” the RHOBH star added of the IG cleanup. “We’re all good.”

A source told Entertainment Tonight something similar. “Morgan and Kyle are still very good friends,” the insider said. “Morgan archived photos off her Instagram to clean it up for an upcoming work project. Kyle and Morgan have a great friendship and people are just reading into a process on social media that many artists do.”

As of this writing, Wade’s Instagram page only features two posts: One for Alannis Morissette’s Triple Moon Tour, in which she will be a guest on dates from June – August 2024, and another for her own Crossing State Lines acoustic tour, which plays dates in April and May.

Days after setting the record straight on the friendship, Richards turned up at one of Wade’s concerts. According to TMZ, on February 3, 2024, Richards sat in the front row at Wade’s show at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, Tennessee. The RHOBH star was photographed filming Wade’s performance on her cell phone.

Kyle Richards Has Repeatedly Explained Her Friendship With Morgan Wade

Richards has repeatedly explained her close relationship with Wade, even more so since announcing her separation from her husband Mauricio Umansky last July.

In February 2022, Richards shared an Instagram photo of the first time she met Wade in person and wrote, “The most unlikely of friendships some may think but kinship knows no boundaries 💞.”

While they have a 26-year age gap, the two friends have a lot in common. Richards and Wade both live sober lifestyles and work out together. But some fans are more focused on their matching rings and tattoos.

In October 2023, Wade and Richards poked fun at the romance rumors about their relationship with a steamy music video for Wade’s song “Fall in Love With Me.” In turn, Wade appeared in several episodes of RHOBH, including one that focused on a NAMI charity benefit that Richards hosted in honor of her late friend Lorene Shea.

When approached by paparazzi in Febryary 2024, Richards was asked how it felt to have Wade make cameos on her Bravo reality show. “I appreciated it,” she said of Wade’s RHOBH appearances. “I don’t know if she did.”

Fans had a mixed reaction to Richards’ comments. “Why did Kyle seem hurt? She said ‘I appreciated it. I don’t know if she did.’ That was a dig. … Everyone keeps saying [their relationship] was fake. I think it was real and Morgan kind of dumped Kyle,” one fan wrote on Instagram.

“What a surprise… ahem publicity stunt,” another wrote.

“Drake and other artists do not delete things off their Instagram unless they break up with someone sorry Kyle,” another chimed in.

In December 2023, Richards told Us Weekly she no longer lets the romance rumors get to her. “I don’t even think about it anymore. It doesn’t faze me,” the RHOBH star said.

READ NEXT: Kyle Richards Breaks Down RHOBH Conversation She Didn’t Want to Have On Camera