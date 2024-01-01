Kyle Richards Admits She Feels ‘Bad’ About Morgan Wade

Kyle Richards opened up about her friendship with Morgan Wade. In a December 2023 interview with Us Weekly, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star admitted she initially regretted bringing her friendship with the 29-year-old country singer in front of Bravo’s cameras.

“In the beginning, I did [regret it] because even though she’s an artist and a musician, she’s not someone who wants this attention,” Richards said in the interview. “I felt bad about that.”

As for rumors she’s dating Wade amid her separation from her husband Mauricio Umansky, Richards added, “I don’t even think about it anymore. It doesn’t faze me.”

Kyle Richards Talked About Putting Morgan Wade on Camera

Wade made several cameos on the 13th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” In one scene, she accompanied Richards to get a tattoo. Richards ended up turning the tables and inking a “K” on Wade’s already heavily tattooed arm.

“What they didn’t show [in that scene] was me saying, ‘I’m going to do a tattoo on you,’ and her saying, ‘You can, I don’t care.’” Richards told Us. “ I was drawing flowers, a pumpkin, but I can’t draw to save my life, so that’s why I ended up just doing a K.”

Richards also gave an update on the documentary she is producing about Wade’s life. “I’ll probably be shooting that for [a few] more months,” she said. “It started out as a documentary and then kind of turned into something else… I better stop.”

Richards traveled with Wade to Aspen, Virginia, and Paris to shoot footage for the documentary. In addition, she co-starred with Wade in the steamy music video for the song “Fall in Love With Me.”

Wade’s friendship with Richards and subsequent projects have helped her gain a larger following on social media and in the press. But it wasn’t something she was necessarily looking for.

Morgan Wade Said She is a Private Person

While speaking with 103.5 Kiss FM in August 2023, Wade said she’s a private person and not prepared for the media attention she received over her unlikely friendship with the RHOBH star. “It’s been a lot,” Wade told the outlet. “It’s weird, it’s strange. I’m like, ‘Just leave me alone.’”

Of seeing tabloid stories about herself online, the “Wilder Days” singer said, “I’m not used to that at all. I’m not a reality television star. I like to be left alone and write music.”

In an interview with The New York Times, Wade reiterated that she had trouble with the sudden fame she received amid her relationship with Richards. Some of the tabloid gossip put her in such a funk that she holed up in her room and stopped going to the gym. She even considered proactive rehab for fear she’d relapse with alcohol. (Wade is six years sober.)

“I’m just a private person. I’ve always been just kind of quiet. And so when all this kind of came out, I was just, it felt like everything had been stripped from me,” she said.

In May 2023, Wade performed at a benefit for the National Alliance on Mental Illness. The benefit will be featured on the 13th season of RHOBH. Richards told The Times the attention from the event stressed out Wade. “She told me at the NAMI event she almost wanted to leave at one point — she was like, This is so stressful,” Richards said. “I realized and appreciated later her hanging in there for me.”

“I carried some guilt for having her be a victim of this because of me,” the RHOBH star said. She added, “I felt like it was collateral damage and I felt guilt about that, you know?”

