Kyle Richards Spotted With Morgan Wade in L.A. As RHOBH Season 14 Filming Starts

Kyle Richards reunited with Morgan Wade for a day of shopping in Los Angeles—months after the two were last spotted in public together.

In photos posted to X by Backgrid on March 25, 2024, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star was spotted with the country singer as they shopped at Hermès, Alo Yoga, and other high-end stores.

Wade has been on an acoustic tour for the past two months. On June 9, she joins Alannis Morrissett’s Triple Moon Tour along with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, per her official website. Richards began filming the 14th season of RHOBH in early May.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Thought the Photos of Kyle Richards & Morgan Wade Seemed Staged

Richards, 55, and Wade, 29, have been photographed a lot together over the past year. The “Wilder Days” singer even made several cameos on the 13th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

But their friendship seemed to have cooled over the past few months. Some fans questioned the timing of the new photos of the duo, given that RHOBH filming just started back up. Others felt Wade looked very uncomfortable in the pics.

“Does this look staged to anyone else or just me? Also, the body language from Morgan is screaming ‘I don’t want to be here,’” one commenter wrote on Instagram.

“Agreed seems checked out… HONEYMOON IS OVER…,” another wrote.

“Didn’t they start filming again? 🤔,” another asked.

Others speculated that Richards called paparazzi to capture her outing with Wade.

“She called the paps to help her build a storyline. It’s really an insane way to live a life,” one commenter wrote.

“There’s no way you think this is real it’s obvious for a storyline they haven’t been seen together and how long filming picks back up and suddenly they are out together,” another wrote.

It has been nearly one year since Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky announced their separation. Since that time, there have been rumors that Richards’ has been in a romantic relationship with Wade.

The gossip was further fueled when Richards played Wade’s love interest in her steamy “Fall in Love With Me” music video. During the RHOBH season 13 reunion, Richards admitted she agreed to do the video because she was “curious” about kissing a woman. She also said Wade was “hot.”

Still, the RHOBH star has long denied that her relationship with Wade was romantic and has insisted they are just close friends.

Kyle Richards Previously Said Her Friendship With Morgan Wade Was Fine

In January, Page Six reported that Wade scrubbed her Instagram page of images of Richards. Fans thought the friendship was on the rocks, especially since the two weren’t seen together in public much after that.

In March, a source told Us Weekly that Richards was “navigating her feelings” for Wade. “She really cares about Morgan and there is a strong connection,” the insider claimed. “Kyle was excited to have these feelings after losing connection with Mauricio in their marriage.”

But as Wade hit the road for show dates, Richards hung out with her estranged husband at the Stagecoach festival.

Richards addressed her status with Wade while on the “B*tch Bible” podcast on May 14, 2024. The Bravo star told host Jackie Schimmel that rumors that she was not talking to Wade were not true.

The mom of four noted there’s always “a lot of curiosity” about her friendship with Wade. “Anything I say or do is analyzed with a magnifying glass,” Richards said. “She’s good, and we’re good. And she’s on tour right now, and just on the road and busy, busy. And you know, I’m here in L.A.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Thought ‘Real Housewives’ Star Was Done After 1 Season