Kyle Richards Shops For Rings With Morgan Wade in Beverly Hills

Kyle Richards was photographed shopping for rings with Morgan Wade following her 55th birthday trip to Mexico.

On January 13, 2024, Page Six posted photos of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star and the country singer shopping at the Tiffany & Co. store in Beverly Hills just after returning from Mexico. Richards was photographed looking into a glass case filled with rings with the 29-year-old singer by her side.

The shopping trip comes amid rumors that Richards and Wade are in a romantic relationship. The two have maintained they are just close friends. In July 2023, Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky announced their separation after 27 years of marriage.

It is unclear if Richards or Wade purchased any rings during their visit to the high-end jewelry store.

Kyle Richards & Morgan Wade Already Wear Matching Rings

Months before her split from Umansky was announced, fans noticed that Richards had stopped wearing her wedding ring. She instead wore a new silver ring that appeared to match a band worm by Wade.

In an RHOBH confessional, “sleuths” Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke identified the ring as The Tiffany T True Ring. “The Tiffany T True celebrates the idea of connection and strength found in love,” Beauvais and Stracke said. “Powerful, passionate partnership.”

A description on the Tiffany & Co. website reads: “Tiffany T True embodies our connection to one another and celebrates the strength we find in love.” The ring retails from $1350-$3300.

Kyle Richards Has Answered a Lot of Questions About Her Rings

If Richards did purchase another ring, she may have some explaining to do to her RHOBH co-stars. In a season 13 episode, the Bravo OG was grilled at a dinner party at her house when her co-stars noticed a new sapphire and diamond ring on her finger. “What’s with the new band?” Beauvais asked her in the episode “Ring Around the Rumor.”

After Beauvais asked if it was “a make-up band” from Umansky, Richards replied, “It wasn’t a gift from Mauricio. I bought it myself.” She then became upset over the insinuation that her husband had done something that needed forgiveness.

After the episode aired in November 2023, Richards addressed the ring speculation on “The RHOBH Aftershow.” “I felt like I was literally on trial,” she said in a clip posted by BravoTV.com. “I was like, ‘What is happening here?’ They were like, ‘Did you or did you not receive a ring that was a gift from Mauricio because he cheated on you?'”

“Now, I’m not wearing a ring by choice,” she added. “I actually lost two diamonds in Vegas lifting weights. That’s why I don’t wear a ring But I was so scared to take the ring off after all the women came at me.”

In April 2023, Richards told Page Six that a “stupid” paparazzi picture of her leaving the gym without her wedding band on her finger spawned on-camera drama with her co-stars. “I haven’t been wearing my big diamond ring, because there’s a lot of crime these days and I’m like, I’m not comfortable,” she explained at the time. “I had just come from the gym lifting weights,” she added.

