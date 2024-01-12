Kyle Richards Gets Birthday Love From Her Sister Kathy

Kyle Richards celebrated a milestone birthday. “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” turned 55 on January 11, 2024, amid a rollercoaster of a year.

Richards has gone through a lot of changes over the past year. While she is “in the best shape” of her life, per her RHOBH tagline, she lost her childhood best friend in 2022 and is also going through a separation from Mauricio Umansky, her husband of 27 years.

On her birthday, Richards’ sister Kathy shared a sweet photo of the two of them together.

Kathy Hilton Hopes Kyle Richards Has the Best Year Ever

In addition to dealing with grief and marital problems, over the past year, Richards had a strained relationship with her eldest sister, Kathy Hilton, following filming for the RHOBH season 12 reunion. The sisters reconciled at a family wedding in Aspen in June 2023.

In the early morning hours of January 11, Hilton shared an Instagram photo of her and Richards cracking up while doing karaoke together. She captioned the photo with a sweet message to her youngest sister. “Happy Birthday my love may this be the best year yet!!!! I love you.🙏🩷❤️🥰💕🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🎂🎊🎊🎊🥳🥳🥳🎉🎉🎉,” Hilton wrote.

Richards replied to the post with, “Thank you 🙏 I love you 💕 and why are you awake so early? 😆😘.”

Several fans commented on the “great” picture of the celebrity siblings. Others said they were happy to see they were able to make up. “This is the cutest photo of you two!!” one fan wrote. “Love this so much. She needs her sister, yall need each other,” another fan agreed.

Richards’ sister Kim did not share a public social media post for her birthday. But her estranged husband Mauricio Umansky did. On his Instagram story, Umansky shared a video clip of Richards dancing and wrote, “Wishing you a very happy birthday @kylerichards18.”

Kyle Richards Celebrated Her Milestone Birthday with a Girls Trip

A few days before her birthday, Richards and a group of friends traveled to Punta Mita for girls’ trip to celebrate her turning 55. The Bravo star’s return to Mexico comes just a few weeks after she traveled to the country for a pre-holiday getaway with her longtime friend Faye Resnick.

Resnick wasn’t present for the birthday trip, nor were Richards’ sisters Kathy and Kim, or any of her current RHOBH co-stars. On her Instagram story. Richards shared videos of ocean views and an outdoor dinner setup on the beach. She tagged Auberge Resorts in her post.

Richards spoke about her getaway during an Amazon Live she hosted on January 9. After a fans asked where she was celebrating, Richards replied, “Punta Mita.”

She then explained why she returned to Mexico so soon after traveling there just before the holidays. Richards explained that after having a great time on a girls’ trip to Mexico last year, her friends decided they would do this same trip every year. “It is absolutely stunning here,” she said. “It’s easy to get to from L.A. I love Cabo but this seems more untouched, less commercialized. Very tropical feeling.”

“I love this place so much. It’s so close yet it’s a world away. I love the culture, I love the people, I love the food, I love the weather,” she added.

When asked who accompanied her on the girls’ trip, Richards rattled off a list of names that did not include any current “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-stars. “Jenn, Jana, Tina, Morgan, Teddi, and Nicole,” she said. Teddi is Richards’ longtime friend and former RHOBH co-star Teddi Mellencamp, while Morgan is Richards’ close friend, singer Morgan Wade.

Richards has a wide circle of friends but lately has been hanging with pals who embrace her sober lifestyle and penchant for working out. In an RHOBH season 13 episode, her friend and co-star Dorit Kemsley complained that she’s “not invited on any of [Kyle’s] trips” anymore.

