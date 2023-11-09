Kyle Richards Reveals the 1 Way She Would Reconcile With Lisa Vanderpump

Kyle Richards said she “appreciated” the kind things that her former best friend, Lisa Vanderpump, said about her at BravoCon 2023.

“I really appreciated her words. That was very, very kind of her,” Richards told Page Six. “Lisa also has a long marriage and a successful marriage,” she continued. “I still consider Mauricio’s and my marriage a successful marriage. And even the way we’re handling it now, I feel like we’re doing it the right way as best as we possibly can,” she added.

Richards’ comments come after Vanderpump was asked about Richards’ separation from Mauricio Umansky.

“I know there was a lot of love between them. There really was, and there probably still is,” Vanderpump said. “So I think it saddens me to see anybody that’s been together that long [break up] because marriage is hard. And I hope they can kind of get through this and facilitate some kind of [solution], you know,” she added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lisa Vanderpump Said There Had Been ‘Rumors’ About Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky

Play

In addition to her chat with Page Six, Vanderpump also talked about Richards during an interview with Access Hollywood.

“I think there were a lot of rumors for a long time. And there were things that I knew and had heard. But I think everyone is sorry about it. But you know, it’s not over until it’s over. People go through things and hopefully, they can figure it out,” Vanderpump said.

“I’m sure you know when you’ve got four kids and the love they’ve had between them, you know maybe they can just kind of sit down and realize…” Vanderpump added.

Although Richards and Umansky have been adamant about saying that they are working through a tough time in their marriage, Richards actually referred to her separation as a “divorce” for the first time at BravoCon.

“I’ve gone through a lot this last year that does change you. Losing my best friend to suicide changed me. Going through my divorce, all that has made me stronger but it definitely changes you as a person. I feel good,” she told Too Fab. Richards didn’t correct herself or

Kyle Richards Said She’d Be Open to Reconciling With Lisa Vanderpump

On the November 4, 2023, episode of the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast, Richards said that she’s not one to hold a grudge. She said that she’d be willing to mend her feud with Vanderpump — if Vanderpump made the first move.

When Richards was asked who she wasn’t looking forward to seeing at BravoCon, she said Vanderpump. “We don’t see each other and obviously we don’t speak,” Richards told Mellencamp.

Mellencamp then asked Richards if there was “ever a chance of reconciliation” between her and Vanderpump. “If she were to come up and say something nice and give me a hug or something, I’m the type that would just be like, ‘forgotten,'” Richards responded.

She admitted that Vanderpump is “not that type” so that situation would be unlikely to happen.

READ NEXT: Bravo Star Calls Kyle Richards a ‘Lesbian’ at BravoCon