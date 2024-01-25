Kyle Richards Shares What Fans Can Expect From Her at Upcoming RHOBH Reunion

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards suggested she is ready to be fully transparent during the production of the upcoming season 13 reunion.

On January 23, TMZ reported that a member of the paparazzi inquired whether Richards intends “on discussing” her and her estranged husband Mauricio Umansky’s separation, and the rumors that she and her friend Morgan Wade are romantically involved while filming the reunion. The “Halloween” actress replied, “I’m prepared to answer whatever I’m asked.” She also stated that she has not asked the reunion’s moderator, Andy Cohen, to refrain from giving her difficult questions.

“Have you seen our show? No, they don’t do that,” said the mother of four.

The TMZ photographer then asked if Richards was “worried about the other women or Andy grilling [her] too hard about not being open this season.” She responded that she is always “very open” on RHOBH.

“I have answered everything. I’ve been open since the beginning and I will continue to be,” said Richards.

Andy Cohen Addressed Erika Jayne’s Comment About Kyle Richards

In a January 2024 “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” interview, RHOBH star Erika Jayne requested Cohen to ask Richards difficult questions at the upcoming reunion. She seemed to reference that he prompted her to discuss her estranged husband, Tom Girardi’s legal issues during the RHOBH season 11 reunion. According to People magazine, the former lawyer “has been disbarred and charged with federal crimes related to his mistreatment of client funds.”

“As somebody who got eviscerated, I would like to see everybody get the same treatment. I love [Richards]. She’s a dear friend of mine. But fair is fair,” said Jayne on “Watch What Happens Live.”

Cohen addressed Jayne’s comments while speaking to Entertainment Tonight in January 2024. He stated that he believed Richards would answer whatever questions thrown her way during the season 13 reunion.

“My plan is never to eviscerate anyone, but I always ask the questions that need to be asked. Kyle has been very forthcoming with me since we wrapped filming about where she is with Mauricio. I expect that to continue at the reunion,” stated Cohen.

Jayne spoke about the upcoming RHOBH season 13 reunion during a January 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight. She stated that she believed “Andy is going to press Kyle” while filming the reunion special.

“I think Kyle is going to have a hard time again this year,” said Jayne.

Kyle Richards Opened Up About Having a Hard Time Filming RHOBH Season 13

Richards shared she had a hard time shooting the 13th season of RHOBH during a January 2024 interview with Us Weekly. She explained that she was unhappy that her castmates, specifically Sutton Stracke, questioned the state of her marriage throughout season 13. Richards stated that she and her estranged husband had not disclosed their relationship problems to their daughters, Alexia Umansky, Sophia Umansky, Portia Umansky, and Farrah Aldjufrie, at the start of the show’s 13th season.

“It was difficult shooting the season. Because I was going through stuff in my marriage. But our daughters didn’t know, and I didn’t feel like sharing it on camera quite yet,” said Richards. “But I was honest with the [cast]. When they started grilling me, I was like, ‘Why are you acting like I haven’t been honest? I told you it’s the worst year we’ve ever had.’ Did they want me to take them inside my bedroom?”

New episodes of RHOBH air on Wednesdays on Bravo.