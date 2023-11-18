Kyle Richards Dishes on Interaction With Reza Farahan Following Feud

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards gave an update on where she stands with former “Shahs of Sunset” personality Reza Farahan.

While recording the November 4 episode of her former castmate, Teddi Mellencamp‘s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Tamra Judge, Richards acknowledged she had issues with Farahan after he named her as the most overrated “Real Housewives” star in a January 2023 “Watch What Happens Live” episode. BravoTV.com reported Richards responded to the remark in a Twitter post, where she referenced Farahan was in the first season of the Peacock competition series, “Traitors,” writing, “Wasn’t he the first one voted off on [‘The Traitors’]? I can’t even be offended.”

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Richards said she encountered Farahan at the airport on their way to Las Vegas for the 2023 BravoCon, held the weekend of November 3.

“Reza and I had like an argument on social media. And then I just went up and I said, ‘Truce?’ And whatever. I don’t have time to hold on to anger these days,” said Richards with a laugh.

The “Halloween Ends” actress went on to say that she was happy she had a pleasant experience with Farahan before the fan convention.

“I’m glad I said, ‘Truce’ and gave him a hug. I didn’t want any weird, awkwardness at BravoCon,” said Richards.

Mellencamp chimed in that she believed Farahan was eavesdropping on their conversations while they were on the plane together.

“[Richards] said the ‘Truce.’ He said nothing else. But I feel like he was still listening to everything that we were saying,” said the former RHOBH personality.

Reza Farahan Spoke About His Interaction With Kyle Richards at BravoCon 2023

According to BravoTV.com, Farahan briefly mentioned his interaction with Richards at BravoCon 2023. During a BravoCon panel, the “Shahs of Sunset” personality was asked if he “ever personally heard from Kyle after [he] called her an overrated ‘Housewife’?” He responded that he “was at the airport with [RHOBH star] Erika [Jayne]” when Richards approached him.

“[Richards] walked in, I walked up to her, she hugged me [and] she’s like, ‘Truce?’ I said, ‘Duh,’ and we hugged. And it was as if it had never happened,” said Farahan.

Reza Farahan Stated He Believed Kyle Richards Has Taken Ozempic to Lose Weight

Farahan commented on Richards’ physique in an April 2023 interview with Logo Spill. He stated that he believed Richards had taken the peptide, Ozempic, to lose weight. Richards has repeatedly denied taking Ozempic.

“I was being honest, that’s who I actually believe is an overrated Housewife,” said the 49-year-old. “So sorry Kyle, you’re beautiful. The Ozempic is working, girl. She looks good. She has made deals with people … I don’t care what she says.”

Farahan also suggested that he believed Jayne had taken Ozempic to achieve her recent weight loss. Like Richards, Jayne has denied being an Ozempic user.

While speaking to Pride Today in October 2023, Jayne stated that she feels uncomfortable about discussing how she has achieved her weight loss, as her castmate Crystal Kung Minkoff suffers from an eating disorder.

“Whatever I do is right for me. Whatever someone else chooses is right for them. But I look good,” said the “Pretty Mess” singer.