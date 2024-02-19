Kyle Richards Teases Odd ‘Twist’ to RHOBH Season 13 Reunion

Kyle Richards said something strange happened during “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion taping in January 2024.

During a red carpet interview with Access Hollywood at the People’s Choice Awards on February 18, Richards said there was “a twist that happened at the season 13 reunion that was very strange.”

“Very odd ending no doubt,” Richards added of the reunion taping. “Yes, very strange.”

Richards did not elaborate on the twist, as she is under sworn secrecy until the reunion airs in three parts starting on February 28, 2024. But there have been rumors that Sutton Stracke fainted at the end of the reunion taping and had to be rushed to the hospital. According to Reality Tea, the spoiler account @ThebravboBabe alleged, “Sutton passed out at the end of the day and had to be taken by ambulance to the hospital. Garcelle went with. Kathy Hilton was the surprise guest. No cast photo for the 2nd year in a row.”

Bravo has not confirmed that there was a medical situation during the reunion taping.

In addition to Richards and Stracke, the 13th season of RHOBH stars Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and newcomer Annemarie Wiley.

Kathy Hilton Said People Would ‘Buy Tickets’ to the RHOBH Reunion

It was previously revealed that Richards’s sister Kathy Hilton made an unexpected cameo at the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion, even though she was not on the show this season. Hilton was on hand to support her sister, who had a difficult year amid her separation from Mauricio Umansky.

Speaking with Access, Hilton explained, “I came in for a little while. Of course, I love my sister and I wanted to be there for her. She’s gone through a very very very tough year and when they asked me I said with great pleasure.”

“Who wouldn’t want to be at that reunion? No, people would buy tickets I’m telling you!” Hilton added. “It was interesting because, at the end of the day, all of these girls really care about each other so I think it was good.”

Garcelle Beauvais Said Kyle Richards Shared ‘New Information’ at the RHOBH Reunion

Cast member Garcelle Beauvais was also put on the spot on the red carpet. When asked by Access if she could elaborate on Richards’ claim that the reunion had “the strangest ending,” Beauvais replied, “I cannot elaborate, I’ll be shot.”

“But yes definitely unexpected, shocking and, uh yeah, it was a lot,” she added. “It made me reflect a lot actually.”

Beauvais also confirmed that Richards cleared the air regarding her personal situation while at the reunion. “I think she does, I really think she does,” Beauvais said. “I mean there is new information that we didn’t even know so that’s exciting. Not exciting for the information, but exciting that she gave it to us.”

In a separate interview, Crystal Kung Minkoff described the reunion as “exhausting.” “Exhausting. In all directions mentally physically spiritually,” she told Access.

But she added that she felt that she left the reunion feeling “great” because she “got everything.”

She also confirmed that Richards was put in the hot seat by host Andy Cohen. “There was a lot of questions and she answered a lot of questions,” she said of the RHOBH reunion.

