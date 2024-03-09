RHOBH Fans Don’t Agree With 1 Thing Kyle Richards Said at the Reunion

Kyle Richards said she’s shared her whole life with viewers ever since “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” debuted in 2010, but some fans beg to differ.

The RHOBH OG flipped out on her co-stars during the second part of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion” as they questioned her secrecy surrounding her marital issues with her husband Mauricio Umansky, whom she separated from in July 2023. The news came at the tail end of filming for RHOBH, but the marital drama will continue to play out on the second season of Umansky’s Netflix series, “Buying Beverly Hills”.

During the RHOBH season 13 reunion, Richards maintained she shared as much as she could regarding her personal situation.

“I have been on this show for 13 years,” she screamed. “I have watched my 2-year-old’s birthday party to now that child is applying for colleges next year … rumors about my marriage, I’ve had 2 siblings on this show, my family has fallen apart. Don’t talk to me about not sharing what’s going on in my life!”

She then zeroed in on co-star Sutton Stracke with, “You bought a horse this season and you have a dating coach. Give me a break.”

Fans Compared Kyle Richards to Teresa Giudice

Fans had a lot to say about Richards’ tirade. Some noted that they’ve already seen more about her marriage in the “Buying Beverly Hills” trailer than they saw during the entire season of RHOBH 13.

“Who’s gonna tell her that Farrah got engaged on Buying Beverly Hills?” one fan asked, in reference to Richards’ eldest daughter’s engagement to Alex Manos.

“Let’s talk about the girlfriend,” another wrote, alluding to rumors that Richards has been dating singer Morgan Wade.

“I have watched every episode of this show since S1E1 and I know nothing deeply personal about Kyle. So where is she sharing these things?” another wanted to know.

“Kyle simultaneously trying to claim she lives her life on the show whilst also getting mad at anyone who brings up her life on camera 😵‍💫😂,” another viewer wrote.

Another compared Richards’ spiel about all she’s shared to Teresa Giudice’s comment about how much she shared on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” reunion last year.

“Not Kyle trying to relive Teresa’s iconic ‘I gave birth on the show, I went to prison on the show, I got divorced on the show, I got married on the show, I buried my parents on the show,’” one commenter wrote.

During part one of the RHONJ season 13 reunion in 2023, Giudice called her estranged sister-in-law Meissa Gorga “disgusting” for joining the show behind her back in season three. “Your whole storyline was me!” Giudice screamed.

“Your whole storyline is talking about your brother in every scene,” Gorga fired back.

Giudice replied with, “I had a baby on the show, I went to jail on the show, I got married on the show.”

“You went to jail, we’re so proud of you,” Gorga cracked.

Kyle Richards Said Fans Feel ‘Entitled’ to Know Every Detail of Her Life

Richards has spoken in the past about how hard it was to film the 13th season of RHOBH amid her personal struggles. In February 2024, she told E! News she has always shared as much as possible.

“It feels like everybody wants to know and that they feel they are entitled to every detail of my life, because I have been showing my life and sharing my life with everybody for 13 years,” she said. “It’s not that I’m lying or withholding, I’m figuring it out still.”

During the season 13 reunion, the mom of four admitted that when she struggles, she often lays low. “When I’m struggling, I pull back and I just retreat. I need to be alone,” she admitted. “It means I’m not putting myself out there with people. We were trying to keep a brave face for our kids at home. I wasn’t ready, and I don’t want to feel like I’m in trouble for that.”

