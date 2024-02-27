RHOBH Fans React to Kyle Richards’ Crossover in New ‘Buying Beverly Hills’ Trailer

Fans of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reacted to a newly released trailer for “Buying Beverly Hills” that featured Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky addressing their separation.

The longtime couple confirmed their split in July 2023 in the middle of filming their reality shows on Bravo and Netflix, respectively. But some fans were put off by the fact that the separation storyline, which began to play out on RHOBH’s 13th season, is now being “continued” on another show on a rival viewing platform.

Richards has been a main cast member of RHOBH since 2010. “Buying Beverly Hills,” which stars her estranged husband and their daughters Farrah, 35, Alexia, 27, and Sophia, 24, premiered in 2022 on Netflix. The show follows the staff at Umansky’s real estate brokerage firm, The Agency.

The RHOBH season 13 finale aired on February 21, 2024. Bravo will air three weeks of reunion episodes, which takes the show into mid-March. The second season of “Buying Beverly Hills” premieres right on cue on March 22 on Netflix.

Fans Think the RHOBH/BBH Crossover Feels Contrived

In the “Buying Beverly Hills” season 2 trailer, Umansky and Richards are seen talking about their marital problems. Another scene features the estranged couple and their daughters at the dinner table at their home in Aspen as they have a conversation about the situation. A similar scene already aired on RHOBH. In another clip, Umansky tells a friend that it was Richards who wanted the separation.

Fans reacted to the trailer on Instagram with one describing it as an “RHOBH Buying BH crossover event.”

Others were angry that a storyline that started on RHOBH is playing out on another show. Several fans expressed frustration about having to join a streaming platform just to watch the unfinished Bravo storyline.

“This is CHEAP! We’ve followed them on BRAVO for 13 years,” one commenter wrote. “How are the Producers fine with this for Kyle and the show? I don’t want to watch a show about Kyle’s husband selling real estate to finish the narrative on a streaming service.”

“What is going on here?!?! So now they want us to follow this show to see more of their marital status? What is this a succession? Its so orchestrated and manipulative. Soooo over it,” another agreed.

“Bait & Switch. I was like what am I watching here? I’m not buying 10 different streaming services! NOPE!” another commenter chimed in.

Kyle Richards Did Not Appear in the 1st Season of ‘Buying Beverly Hills’

Richards did not appear in the first season of “Buying Beverly Hills,” except for a brief moment when she appeared via Facetime. In July 2022, she told Business Insider she was too busy to film scenes for Umansky’s Netflix show.

“I’m really excited for my husband and the girls,” Richards said at the time. “It’s exciting, it’s fun to see how [The Agency] has grown. But I really have my hands full with the ‘Housewives’ and my acting and producing again. My plate is full right now.”

Umansky told Us Weekly there was also a conflict of interest with his wife’s contract with Bravo. “I think that’s just an issue between networks,” he said at the time.

Richards clearly got the okay to make cameos on “Buying Beverly Hills.” But even she was caught off guard by some of the scenes about her marriage. After Netflix dropped a sneak peek clip of Umansky telling his daughters details about the breakup, Richards said she was unprepared for what was said on camera.

“I was a little bit taken aback,” she said during a February 2024 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.” “He said something like I encouraged him to go and date. … It wasn’t encouraged. It was, I’d rather say that if we’re going to be separated, say that, that way I don’t have to be hurt. That’s easier to say than be blindsided.”

