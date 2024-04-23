Lisa Vanderpump Says Something Surprising About Kyle Richards Amid RHOBH Season 14 Negotiations

Lisa Vanderpump reacted to rumors about her former friend Kyle Richards and her status on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

In a video interview with Parade magazine, Vanderpump was asked her thoughts on a recent story that alleged that Richards will not be allowed to return to RHOBH for season 14 unless she “comes public about her relationship with Morgan Wade.”

Vanderpump said she doesn’t care about Richards’ relationship with Wade following her separation from her husband Mauricio Umansky . And she doesn’t think anyone else should either.

“No,“ Vanderpump told the outlet. “Why do we have to know about her relationship? I don’t want to know who’s munching on anything. I don’t care. How about that? I don’t care. Like, do what you got to do and keep it to yourself.”

Vanderpump and Richards are no longer friends. Their friendship ended following a blowup in season 9 that prompted Vanderpump to quit RHOBH.

Richards is the only original cast member remaining on RHOBH since its debut in 2010. Bravo has yet to confirm her return for season 14. Two other cast members, Annemarie Wiley and Crystal King Minkoff, have been let go.

Kyle Richards’ Status For RHOBH Season 14 Has Not Been Confirmed

In April 2024, a report from The Daily Mail claimed that Richards, 55, was told that she must agree to come clean about her relationship with Wade, 29, if she wants to return to “The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills” next season. Richards has repeatedly insisted she is just friends with the country singer.

But an insider told the outlet, “The producers feel that Kyle has said all she can say about her split from Mauricio [Umansky] and not it is time to tell the truth about her dating Morgan.”

“Kyle has beat around the bush a ton on Morgan and it is getting old,” the source added. “It is time for her to finally admit that it is more than a friendship.”

Richards has not commented on The Daily Mail’s report. All along, she has been on the fence about returning to RHOBH.

In March 2024, Richards told fans on Amazon Live that she would wait until the very “last minute” to make her decision about returning to the Bravo reality show. She later told E! News she needs a “break” from the RHOBH drama.

Richards made it sound like the decision to return to RHOBH would be up to her and not the producers. In April 2024, a production source told Reality Tea there is “no truth” to the report that Richards would be required to disclose her relationship with Wade in order to return to RHOBH.

Lisa Vanderpump Admitted She Has Empathy For Kyle Richards

Despite their estranged relationship, Vanderpump said she feels for Richards amid her problems with Umansky after 28 years of marriage.

“With Kyle and Mauricio I mean, I don’t have a great relationship with her, I’ve been honest about that,” Vanderpump told Us Weekly in November 2023. “But I have empathy. Empathy for it. They’ve got a family and beautiful girls.”

In July 2023, the story of Richards and Umansky’s separation was leaked to People magazine before they had a chance to share the news themselves.

