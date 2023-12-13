Kyle Richards Explains Why She’s Taking a ‘Break’ From RHOBH Co-Star

Kyle Richards revealed why she is distancing herself from Sutton Stracke.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” veteran spoke out following the season 13 episode “Dazed and Accused,” which featured a THC dinner party at her house that ended in chaos.

During the party, Stracke questioned Richards’ marriage to Mauricio Umansky, grilled her about not wearing her wedding ring, and called out her issues with her siblings Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton. On “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Aftershow” on December 6, 2023, Richards described Stracke as “a mean person.”

She elaborated in an Amazon Live on December 8, where she told fans that after seeing some of the things Stracke said behind her back and in confessionals, she decided to distance herself from her for a bit.

Kyle Richards Said She Was ‘Surprised’ by the Way Sutton Stracke Came At Her

Richards answered fan questions during her “Holiday Gift Guide” segment on Amazon Live. At one point, she told viewers, “I just want to address this for one second.” Without naming Stracke, she said, “Everyone’s acting like I was hiding something when it was literally the first thing I said when we first started shooting was I was going through a hard time with my husband.”

“I told all of them off camera,” she added of her co-stars.

Richards then addressed her relationship with Stracke. “I’m taking a little break from Sutton because Sutton was really my friend, we’re friends. And I was really, really surprised at her, like, coming at me and acting like I had done something wrong with my marriage by not telling everybody when actually I did tell everybody right out of the gate that I was having problems in my marriage,” she said.

“I was surprised because she talks about her divorce being such a struggle—and no, I’m not divorced I don’t wanna confuse that—but if it was so painful for her why wasn’t she just being supportive and my friend?’ Richards continued. ”Like you’re mad at me? It just felt so weird.”

“And all of her interviews—I didn’t see any of that until the show airs—are really not nice,” Richards added. “They’re just mean and I’m like, ‘Wow I’m thinking that we’re friends and we just had a little bump in the road and she’s saying all these mean things.’ So I’m going to need a minute. I just don’t understand that at all. I feel like some Housewives come in and they want to make a splash and maybe do anything. And I feel like that’s kind of what she’s doing right now. It just doesn’t make any sense to me. I didn’t do anything to her, we were in a great place when the show started.”

Kyle Richards Previously Said She Needed ‘Space’ From Sutton

Richards initially talked about her issues with Stracke on the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast at BravoCon 2023. “I started seeing the clips and I didn’t like the things I was hearing. So much focus about my marriage and my life,” Richards said of Stracke.

Richards also didn’t like some of the things Stracke said about their co-star Erika Jayne’s Las Vegas residency. “Between that and her comments about my marriage, I was like okay I need a little break,” Richards explained.

Richards later told Us Weekly, “I needed space from Sutton. …It had just been a lot of situations with her back-to-back to [where] I was like, ‘Whoa, dial it back. I am going to need to step away for a minute because I didn’t see us getting anywhere.’”

Stracke seemed surprised by Richards’ reaction. In a separate interview with Us, Stracke claimed she didn’t know that Richards said she needed ”space” from her. “She probably needs space from a lot of people,” Stracke said, adding, “I don’t know what I did.”

On December 9, both Richards and Stracke attended Kathy Hilton’s Christmas party. The RHOBH stars did not appear to pose for any photos together.

