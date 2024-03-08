‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Says Kyle Richards Was ‘So Inspiring’ This Season on RHOBH

Lala Kent says she was inspired by Kyle Richards ’ attitude shift on the 13th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

During a March 5, 2024 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” the “Vanderpump Rules” star admitted she stands by her previous comment that she believes Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky, was likely unfaithful to her. Richards and Umansky announced their separation in July 2023, just after filming for RHOBH 13 wrapped. They have been married since 1996.

On WWHL, Kent answered a fan who asked, “Do you stand by your suspicion that Mauricio wasn’t faithful to Kyle after seeing the Beverly Hills finale?”

“Yes,” Kent replied. “I say a lot of stuff on my podcast. It gets me in a lot of hot water. But yes, I do I stand by that.”

She then elaborated on the RHOBH season, and Richards’ changed attitude in particular. “I thought this season was fantastic,” Kent said. “And I don’t know what everyone else feels about Kyle, but in my eyes this season Kyle was so inspiring. There was something about the attitude that shifted for me, and I felt that she was empowered and I loved her.”

Fans saw a new side of Richards in the 13th season of RHOBH. The Bravo veteran focused on her health and fitness and began hanging out with new friends. She also initiated the separation from Umansky, as seen in the “Buying Beverly Hills” season 2 trailer, after years of ignoring problems in the marriage.

Lala Kent Also Noticed a Change in Mauricio Umansky This Season

Kent previously weighed in on the Umansky marriage on her podcast, “Give Them Lala.” On the February 21, 2024 episode, she pointed to some of Richards’ confessional comments about the troubles in her marriage. In one confessional in the season 13 finale, Richards admitted that things happened in her marriage to cause her to “lose trust.”

“From my perspective, and just because I have lived in this city for a little over a decade now, I don’t think Mo, I don’t think he has been faithful to Kyle,” Kent said on her podcast.

She also noted that Umansky, once a fan-favorite Househusband, was “looking a little haggard” this season.

“It’s not haggard like stress. It’s like, ‘Oh, you’re, like, going out and partying,’” Kent alleged. “Like the eyes are a little glazed. Now, again, could be stress. I’m not saying that is exactly what he’s out doing. I’m just saying from my own experience and how I’ve looked when I party hearty, on a huge budget — and he has a very big budget to party hearty on.”

Richards has been sober since July 2022 and has said she doesn’t always want to go to events her husband hosts for his real estate brokerage firm The Agency.

Lala Kent Said Kyle & Mauricio Used to Be Couples Goals

Kent once admitted that Richards and Umansky used to be couples goals.

“Kyle and Mauricio were, like, goals,” she shared on “Give Them Lala” in November 2023. “And yes, I live in L.A. I’ve heard rumblings for a while about Mauricio and now I know where there’s smoke, there’s fire. But there are crazy people who just make [expletive] up and Mauricio is very hot, so I could see people making up that they hooked up with him.”

Kent did note that Richards seemed to have “checked out” of her marriage. “Kyle was so incredibly sexy this episode and I think it’s because she’s kind of looking at him like, ‘I don’t [expletive] need you.’ It’s the confidence,” she said in reference to an RHOBH season 13 episode. “He looked sad and she looks, I just love the attitude.”

