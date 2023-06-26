Lala Kent Says ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Co-Star Is Her ‘Soulmate’

Lala Kent got candid with her followers on June 25 when she took part in an Instagram Q&A and responded to several questions about herself, including one about her close friendship with James Kennedy.

Kent, who is single, was asked, “Do you think you and James Kennedy are soulmates?” She replied that she believed her longtime co-star and friend was a soulmate of hers. “Soulmates come in many forms,” Kent wrote. “I don’t think that ‘soulmate’ only means an intimate partner. So yes, James is one of my soulmates.”

Kennedy is in a relationship with Ally Lewber and fans saw that Kent and Lewber got along really well during the 10th season of “Vanderpump Rules” despite Kent confessing early in the season that she and Kennedy had hooked up during his past relationship with Raquel Leviss.

Lala Kent & James Kennedy Had a Close Friendship on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ But She Previously Said Their Hookup Was Fueled By Alcohol

Kent and Kennedy developed a very close friendship after meeting on the show in season 4. Kent and Kennedy made some music together and grew close as they both often found themselves on the outs with the rest of the cast.

The two were also initially very flirty with each other but each of them pursued other relationships as Kennedy was dating Raquel Leviss and Kent was starting to date Randall Emmett. However, Kent confirmed at the beginning of season 10 that “James and I when we were both very new in our relationships definitely hooked up.”

However, while Kent admitted that they hooked up back in 2018 before she got sober, she told Rolling Stone that nothing has happened since then between them. “I know neither of us feel the romantic connection,” she shared. “I believe any intimacy we had was alcohol-fueled. I don’t think we ever made out sober. But we’re always gonna be homies for the rest of my life.”

Lala Kent Opened Up About Her Best Qualities & the Biggest Lesson She’s Learned

Kent also answered some big questions about herself during her June 25 Q&A, including one asking her what the biggest lesson she’s learned has been. The mother of one wrote, “Recently I’ve learned my trauma is not a super power. I’d like to start my healing process in a proper way, so I don’t project so much. It’s time. Wish me luck.”

Kent has made some major claims about Emmett in the last year and stated in an interview on Nightline that her ex-fiancé is “not fit” to parent their daughter Ocean. She said she had no idea who Emmett truly was when they were dating and it wasn’t until after her daughter was born that she saw his true nature. Emmett has denied Kent’s claims and called allegations against him a “smear campaign” orchestrated by the reality star to get full custody of their daughter, People reported.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star also shared during her Q&A the qualities she values highly in herself and others. She wrote that she’s been labeled “bitter,” a “bully” and “intense” but that it really means she’s “aware, strong & smart.” Kent added, “All of those qualities I dig. I’m also not afraid to check myself. I don’t always come correct.”

