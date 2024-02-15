Lisa Barlow Teases Exciting 5th RHOSLC Season: ‘There’s Always More’

Filming for “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” season 5 is ongoing and OG cast member Lisa Barlow said fans should be ready for an amazing season.

The 5th season began filming on the heels of an explosive season 4 finale and reunion in which Monica Garcia was revealed to be behind the Reality Von Tease Instagram account. However, despite Garcia not returning for the 5th season, Barlow said the season was shaping up to be their best. “I feel like this year might be our best year ever, just based on what I’ve seen and heard and how things are going so far,” she told People.

In fact, she added, “I actually think it’s going to be the most iconic season ever. I feel like every season everyone’s like, ‘They’re not going to be able to top that. That’s never getting top. That was it. That’s like their peak. They’re done.’ And every single year we bring it.”

Garcia said that there will be someone new joining the cast while the OG women are also navigating issues from season 4. “We always have someone new coming to mix things up, but then there’s still other issues that surface from the year prior that you have to address,” she explained to the publication.

“So I feel like just based on what I’ve experienced, I think the season’s going to be, ‘Wow,’ in a totally different way,” she continued. “I just feel like we’re going to blow everybody away again. And I think, just like with Salt Lake, I think just when you think you’ve seen everything, there’s always more.”

Lisa Barlow Said They Got Closure From Monica Garcia & They Can Now Move On From It

Barlow also addressed the drama that the cast went through with Jen Shah in season 3 and Garcia in season 4, telling People, “I feel like this is the season where we’re going to get to really elevate and be free of that point in our life that we really want to move on from. I don’t want to think about the Feds, Homeland Security and PD showing up anymore. It’s not interesting anymore. We’ve been there, did that.”

She said they got “closure” from Garcia at the reunion, explaining that the cast learned that it was difficult to film with the newbie. “We’re like, ‘OK, this is what it’s like to film with Monica,'” she explained. “So now the world saw it. She yells out these jeers, says insults and then gets quiet and then makes herself the victim.”

Barlow said that it seemed as though Garcia had learned “tactics” from Shah, but it was time for the RHOSLC OGs to move on from both women. Luckily for fans, Barlow assured them that Utah is “home to so many interesting dynamic people.”

Whitney Rose Said Lisa Barlow Is the Season 5 Villain

Although Shah and Garcia, arguably the villains of the past seasons, won’t be in season 5, cast member Whitney Rose said they didn’t need a new villain because they have Barlow.

In an interview with Nick Viall on his podcast “The Viall Files,” Rose said Barlow has been the villain since the beginning but is an “iconic villain.” She went on to explain that they didn’t need someone to replace Garcia because the current cast members have big enough personalities on their own.

