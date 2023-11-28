Monica Garcia Comments on ‘Regret’ During RHOSLC Season 4

Monica Garcia came into her first season of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” with a bang, as her outspoken nature put her at odds with some of her co-stars, especially Lisa Barlow.

While discussing her debut season, Garcia admitted that she only has one major regret about it, however, and it was a specific purchase that she made. In an early episode of season 4, viewers saw Garcia confess to her mother that she’d bought a Louis Vuitton bag as she cried about feeling the need to try to match her co-stars’ appearance of wealth.

“Oh, my God, you already know,” she told Us Weekly in response to a question about her biggest splurge. “Freaking Louis Vuitton. Which, a lot of people are saying is fake, and it’s a real bag. That was a real hard purchase,” she laughed. She said she regretted it “right now,” adding, “I didn’t think it was going to be that big of a deal.”

During the episode, Garcia sobbed as she confessed, “I just feel like I want to have something nice around them, and I don’t want to show up with nothing. I hate that I feel like that. It’s so stupid. That’s not me. I’m not that person, I don’t care.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravo TV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Monica Garcia Didn’t Divulge Much About Some of the Major Storylines of RHOSLC

During her interview with the publication, Garcia avoided answering a few questions about some major storylines in the franchise. Garcia was asked about Heather Gay‘s black eye and she simply smiled and drank a sip of wine as she said, “Next , girl.” She also avoided giving her opinion on what she thought really happened to Barlow’s $60,000 ring.

Elsewhere, Garcia answered a question about which cast members she’d trade for Housewives from other franchises and she said she’d love to have RHONY’s Jessel Taank and Jenna Lyons join RHOSLC. As for which of her co-stars she’d say goodbye to in exchange for the RHONY stars, Garcia chose Barlow and Angie Katsanevas.

Monica Garcia Feuded With Lisa Barlow During RHOSLC Season 4 & Will Have a Fallout With Heather Gay

Garcia was a major cast member during her first season and she was involved in a lot of cast drama. Her biggest feud so far in season 4 has been with Barlow, which began after Garcia told Barlow she was materialistic following the loss of her ring.

On several occasions, they had really heated arguments. In one, Barlow told Garcia that no one would want to be her mother, while Garcia told Barlow she was ugly.

However, it seems that Garcia will also go head-to-head with Gay, despite the two women getting along so far in the season. News broke right before the RHOSLC reunion was filmed that Gay’s business Beauty Lab + Laser had sued Garcia over a missed payment and the RHOSLC newbie counter-sued and claimed they’d “botched” her injections, The Sun reported.

Additionally, a preview for the 12th episode of season 4 showed Gay comparing Garcia to Jen Shah, saying that she couldn’t count on “what you’re gonna get” with Garcia and her mood changes. While speaking with Us Weekly, Garcia said at some point this season, something will happen that will make her decide to start reading Gay’s book “Bad Mormon,” though she couldn’t reveal what.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’