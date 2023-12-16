Lisa Rinna Teases New Projects as Husband Harry Hamlin’s Cooking Show Debuts

Lisa Rinna and her husband Harry Hamlin are staying booked and busy nearly one year after she parted ways with “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Just ahead of the premiere of Hamlin’s AMC cooking special, Rinna shared an update on her upcoming projects – and it already sounds like 2024 will be a busy year for her.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lisa Rinna Has Booked Multiple Acting Jobs & Scored a Book Deal

Rinna, 60, announced her departure from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in January 2023 after eight seasons. Since that time, she has done some modeling in Paris and has appeared in Ryan Murphy’s spinoff series “American Horror Stories.” She also has other business endeavors, such as her Rinna beauty makeup line and a self-titled wine line.

On December 12, 2023, Rinna gave another career update on her Instagram stories.

“12/12 portal,” she wrote. “Going into it with 3 acting jobs ( 2 since the strikes ended) and a book deal. Hello 2024. Here comes Lisa F****** Rinna.”

After the post was reshared, critics of the former Bravo star were skeptical.

“Yeah, sure, Jan,” one Instagram commenter cracked.

“And she thinks we care WHY🫠,” another asked.

“Who cares Lisa,” another commenter agreed.

“Poor thing still big mad 😂😂,” another chimed in.

But others noted how busy Rinna has kept herself since her exit from the Bravo reality show. “She clearly doesn’t need BH!” one commenter wrote.

Harry Hamlin Joked that Rinna Kept His Career Alive

Rinna’s career update came just one day before Hamlin’s special, “In the Kitchen With Harry Hamlin: A Holiday Special” was set to air on AMC. The holiday special is a preview ahead of his cooking series, which premieres in May 2024.

During an appearance on “Live With Kelly & Mark,” Hamlin, 72, said the network wanted his full name in the title of the show. “Because Lisa, you know, she always called me Harry Hamlin on her show (RHOBH). She kept my career alive,” he said during the December 2023 appearance.

Hamlin shared that his co-star on the cooking show is his niece Renee Guilbault, who is a Le Cordon Bleu-trained executive chef. “I mean, talk about expert,” he said. “So she’s my wing person and she taught me how to do this.”

Hamlin also dropped a teaser about his famous Bolognese sauce. RHOBH fans have seen him make it on the show, but his recipe has been kept top secret.

The actor previously told Us Weekly, that while he likes “to cook lots of things,” he is best known for “Bolognese sauce and BBQ meat.” But then he added, “The secret to my Bolognese sauce will remain a secret.”

While it does not sound like he plans to reveal his secret recipe on “In the Kitchen With Harry Hamlin,” he did talk to TV Line about the sauce. “It’s got a life of its own!” Hamlin said. “And you just might find it on grocery store shelves in the not-too-distant future.”

On her Instagram story on December 12, Rinna shared photos of several bottles of jarred sauce that were labeled “HH Harry’s Special Sauce Marinara.” She did not share further details on the sauce or its potential launch.

