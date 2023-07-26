RHONJ Alum Doesn’t Think Season 14 Is ‘Going to Be Good’ for Luis Ruelas

Former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Kim DePaola, better known as Kim D., discussed the show’s fourteenth season, which is not yet in production. While recording the July 15 episode of the “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast, hosted by David Yontef, the RHONJ alum, who last appeared on the series in 2018, referenced that People magazine reported that Bravo “has made return offers” for the entirety of the RHONY season 13 cast to star in season 14. DePaola stated that she believed Teresa Giudice’s husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas will have difficulty filming next season with his castmates. She noted that he had heated interactions with several RHONJ cast members, including his wife’s brother, Joe Gorga, his wife, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, John Fuda, and Frank Catania, during the RHONJ season 13 reunion.

“I don’t think it’s going to be good for Louie,” said DePaola.

She explained that she believes the RHONJ cast will be bolder in their approach while filming the upcoming season.

“Because they got away with what happened on that stage [at the RHONJ season 13 reunion], a lot of them, like Margaret, was shaking in her boots. Okay, they were all, like, a little nervous. I believe that now they are going to come back with a little bit more gumption and I think it’s going to be a good season,” said DePaola.

She clarified that she believes “Louie is solid gold TV.” In addition, she stated that she does not think Ruelas cares that he will continue co-starring with the Gorgas on RHONJ. As fans are aware, Giudice and Ruelas have publicly feuded with the couple. Their issues worsened after the Gorgas decided to not attend their August 2023 wedding after events that transpired during the RHONJ season 13 finale.

“He doesn’t care, because he’s so out there, like he don’t even see the bigger picture, like he doesn’t even understand the depth of all of this, he doesn’t understand that he’s not the Teflon Don,” said the former Bravo personality. “He doesn’t understand that they will go after him, huge. Huge, he doesn’t get it, he’s not used to this, he doesn’t get it. So he’s not even mad.”

Milania Giudice Spoke Positively About Her Step-Father

While recording the “Behind the Velvet Rope” episode, DePaola criticized Teresa Giudice for interviewing her daughter, Milania Giudice, 17, on the July 5 episode of her podcast, “Namaste B$tches.” DePaola stated that she believes “kids are off-limits” and did not understand “why would [Teresa Giudice] let [her] kid be put out there like that.” She also referenced that the high school student was “talking about how great Louie is” on the “Namaste B$tches” episode.

In the “Namaste B$tches” episode, the 17-year-old asserted Ruelas “is a great stepfather,” who has shown kindness to her and her sisters, Gia Giudice, Audriana Giudice, and Gabriella Giudice. She also noted that the businessman has a close relationship with her father, Joe Giudice, who her mother divorced in 2020.

“He is an amazing stepdad, like come on, you guys know Joe, he’s like Juicy Joe, you think that he’s going to let anyone be around his girls who he doesn’t like? Like no,” said the 17-year-old.

Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas Discussed His Issues With His Wife’s Co-Stars

In a May 2023 interview on “Sherri,” alongside his wife, Ruelas stated that he did not feel hesitant about dating a reality television personality. He explained that they began their relationship at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic when RHONJ cameras were down. He noted, however, that “it was definitely a different world to walk into” when he joined the show’s cast.

Ruelas also stated he was not surprised when he began having conflicts with his wife’s co-stars.

“They’re fighting for my wife’s seat. So they have to. So if they are not going to go for her, they are going to come for me, you know, I’m next in line,” said the father of two.