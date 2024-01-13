Margaret Josephs Calls Controversial RHONJ Moment ‘Iconic’

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Margaret Josephs looked back on some of her most memorable scenes from the Bravo franchise.

During a December 29 interview with Us Weekly, Josephs referenced a moment from RHONJ season 9, episode 15, where she and her husband, Joe Benigno, forced RHONJ alum Danielle Staub‘s ex-husband, Marty Caffrey, off the ledge of Jennifer Aydin‘s pool after a heated conversation. After Us Weekly correspondent, Christina Garibaldi inquired if she regretted “throwing Marty in the pool,” Josephs stated that she still agrees with her decision. She noted, however, that some individuals were unhappy with the scene, deeming it “violent.”

“That was classic. I love it. That was an iconic moment. And I don’t want anyone to say, ‘Oh that was violent.’ That wasn’t violent. That was hijinks,” stated the fashion designer.

Josephs also shared that she still took issue with Staub’s decision to pull her ponytail during RHONJ season 10, episode 8. She stated that she believes she should have refrained from speaking to Staub at the boutique before the incident.

“That was not a good memory. That was very, very bad … I wouldn’t have even talked to Danielle. She came in there looking for a fight. Just the whole thing — it was so bad,” said Josephs.

Margaret Josephs Made Similar Comments About Her Pool Push in 2019

Josephs made similar comments about pushing Caffrey during a 2019 episode of the “RHONJ After Show,” alongside her castmates. She stated that she believed Caffrey deserved the push in the pool.

“Why would I regret it? He asked for it,” said Josephs.

In a separate interview for the “RHONJ After Show” episode, Aydin said she thought Josephs had exhibited dangerous behavior.

“I don’t think anything justifies pushing someone else in a pool when you are all dressed up at a party at someone’s house. He could have gotten hurt. It was dark out. It could have been really serious,” said Aydin.

Joe Gorga stated, however, that he believed Josephs was not in the wrong, as Caffrey had insulted her appearance.

“He called her ugly. And he called her many other names. He deserved it,” stated Gorga.

Margaret Josephs Spoke About Jackie Goldschneider’s Friendship With Teresa Giudice

Throughout her time on RHONJ, Josephs has been at odds with her castmate Teresa Giudice. While speaking to Us Weekly in November 2023, the fashion designer shared her thoughts about her former friend, Jackie Goldschneider’s new-found friendship with Giudice. She stated that while she does not “care that [Goldschneider is] friends with Teresa,” she does not believe they have a genuine relationship.

“I think it’s not very authentic to who [Goldschneider] really is. But you know, some people need to feel relevant,” said the reality television star.

In addition, Josephs stated that despite no longer being close to Goldschneider, she “will always love her.”

Jackie Goldschneider Seemed to Have Responded to Her Castmate’s Comments

Goldschneider seemingly addressed Josephs’ comments about her friendship with Giudice in a November 2023 interview with The Messenger. She denied claims that she has gotten close to Giudice after years of contention to have more “relevancy.”

“There’s this narrative going around by some people that I did it for relevancy. I can breathe and be relevant enough. I can show up and just be relevant enough. So I didn’t need to do that,” said the former lawyer.

The mother of four also stated she was looking forward to RHONJ viewers “to see organically how a new friendship came about.”