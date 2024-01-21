RHOC Alum Points Out Challenges with Vicki Gunvalson Friendships

On January 17, “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Meghan King called out the OG of the OC Vicki Gunvalson over the latter’s ongoing feud with Tamra Judge.

After joining Page Six for a game of “Show the Shot or Take the Shot,” King was asked about Gunvalson’s rift with her former best friend Judge. She said she wasn’t surprised to learn of their feud, explaining, “Well, I mean, who could be friends with Vicki? Like, I feel like anybody who’s friends with Vicki is just fake anyway, like, they’re just doing it for their own political gain, not actually because they like Vicki. Like, she’s not easy to like.”

She said Gunvalson can be “fun” and “funny” but relationships with her are usually just surface-level and it was “not desirable” to have a “deeper relationship” with the OG star. As for Judge, King praised her for her behavior over the years, saying she was very authentic. “Tamra, she’s not dumb,” King explained. “She’s passionate, so like even when she does stir the pot, it’s like she’s authentically doing it. It’s not like she’s just doing it for the hell of it.”

Vicki Gunvalson & Tamra Judge Have Been Feuding for Several Weeks Now & Judge Said It Was Partially Because of Their Live Shows

Judge, Gunvalson and Shannon Beador, known as the Tres Amigas, had a public falling out in the last couple of months. Judge told Entertainment Tonight that she didn’t want to get into the details because it would likely be discussed in season 18 of RHOC, but that part of it came down to business.

She revealed that she had to back out of the trio’s live comedy show Tres Amigas due to a packed schedule, but her decision wasn’t well-received by Gunvalson and Beador.

In fact, after Judge announced that she was a cast member on the 2nd season of “The Traitors U.S.,” Gunvalson commented on January 10, “Perfect show for you!!!!” Judge also told ET that she felt the women shouldn’t have launched their tour right after Beador’s DUI arrest and said fans would likely understand her concerns with it once they see it play out.

Meghan King’s Comments About Alexis Bellino Sparked a Feud Between the 2 Women

While Gunvalson has yet to respond to King’s criticism, another RHOC star, Alexis Bellino, took issue with some of King’s other comments to Page Six in the same interview.

During the same game with the publication, King was asked to reveal her last text conversation with Bellino. She revealed that she’d been expressing her concern over Bellino’s new relationship with John Janssen. In fact, she claimed that Janssen had been displaying a lot of “red flags” and she was concerned that Bellino was being “love-bombed.”

However, after her comments were published, Bellino slammed King for making their text exchange public. She accused her of choosing fame over their friendship in an Instagram Story and told her to “use” another friend to stay relevant instead.

