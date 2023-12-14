Vicki Gunvalson’s Social Media Comments Spark Feud With RHOC Alum

Vicki Gunvalson appeared to start a feud with her former “Real Housewives of Orange County” co-star Alexis Bellino on social media in December 2023 when she shared her thoughts on Bellino’s new romance.

It all started when the OG of the OC posted some of her opinions about the news that Bellino had started dating John Janssen, Shannon Beador‘s ex-boyfriend. On December 5, she commented on an Instagram post about Bellino and Janssen dating that she thought it was “Ridiculous and thirsty on both of them.”

The following day, on December 6, Gunvalson posted a link to a Celebuzz article on X, captioning her post, “As promised, I am NOT HOLDING MY TONGUE in my thoughts on Alexis DATING Shannon’s ex. I am DISGUSTED and TELLING ALL 💯.”

Bellino wasn’t impressed, however, and posted a screenshot of Gunvalson’s post to her Instagram Stories, accusing her of trying to make money off clicks to the article. According to Page Six, the outlet pays Gunvalson for every click of the story. “Very disappointing to see this from someone I considered a friend,” Bellino wrote.

“I know things can’t be so bad at Coto Insurance that you resort to grab quick cash from a click bait article trashing me,” she continued. “Sad that you seem to forget there are two sides to every story, and unfortunately 100% of your assumptions are totally false [Vicki]. Happy Holidays!”

Follow the Heavy on Bravo TV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Vicki Gunvalson Responded to Alexis Bellino’s Comments About Coto Insurance & Said She Was a Good Friend

Coto insurance- which has been in business for 34 years- is thriving ❤️ My feelings on a certain situation involving someone I think is being shady have NOTHING to do with that- oh, & at least I HAVE a business & don’t have to depend on a man 😉 #HappyHolidays #ImAGoodFriend XO — Vicki Gunvalson (@vgunvalson) December 8, 2023

Gunvalson, the founder and president of Coto Insurance, responded to Bellino’s digs on X on December 7. “Coto insurance- which has been in business for 34 years- is thriving,” she wrote.

“My feelings on a certain situation involving someone I think is being shady have NOTHING to do with that- oh, & at least I HAVE a business & don’t have to depend on a man,” she added. The OG of the OC added to her message the hashtags “Happy Holidays” and “I’m a Good Friend.”

Shannon Beador Addressed Her Ex-Boyfriend John Janssen’s New Romance With Alexis Bellino

Beador broke her silence on the budding relationship between Bellino and her ex Janssen on December 6, telling E! News she was “hurt.” She explained that Janssen had wanted to stay out of the public eye and this new romance was the opposite of that, which was confusing to her.

People first reported on the new relationship on December 4 and said a source revealed that they’re “not using labels like boyfriend or girlfriend.” Since meeting around a month prior, the two had spent a lot of time together and were enjoying getting to know each other.

Despite Beador’s comments about feeling hurt, her good friend Jeff Lewis told Page Six that the RHOC star was doing really well.

He said she’d spent the last couple of months working hard on herself and was focusing on living a healthy lifestyle and on her mental and physical health. “She’s a lot stronger than everyone thinks,” he concluded. “She’s amazing.”

READ NEXT: Real Housewives Star’s Husband Cries Over Her Plastic Surgery