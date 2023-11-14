Melissa Gorga Shows Off Stunning Holiday Décor in Her New Jersey Mansion

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Gorga house.

In November 2023, “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga showed off some of the lavish holiday décor in her custom Franklin Lakes, NJ mansion.

The Envy boutique owner also asked fans their opinions about the timing of her Christmas decorating less than two weeks after Halloween.

Melissa Gorga Shared a Look at Her Decorated Fireplace

In an Instagram story, Gorga gave a look as she decorated her Christmas tree in early November. “[Too] early?” she captioned a pic.

In a separate video posted to her main Instagram page on November 9, 2023, Gorga shared a look at the modern stone fireplace and built-ins in her living room. The fireplace was topped with glittery deer and Christmas tree figurines. Five tan and gold Christmas stockings labeled Joe, Melissa, Antonia, Gino, and Joey hung from the mantle. In addition, two small lit trees flocked the fireplace as a sparkle filter lit up the video.

“I DID IT. 🦌❄️ #jesusbirthday #christmas #decor,” Gorga captioned the video of her holiday decorations.

Many fans reacted by saying how gorgeous the décor was. But others felt it was way too early to deck the halls.

“Wow she just overlooked a whole holiday 😂,” one commenter wrote.

“I can’t celebrate Thanksgiving with Christmas stuff up. Looks nice though,” another added.

“Looks so good but I can’t do it! Turkeys rule 🦃🤣,” a third chimed in.

“Too too early. I’d be taking it down before Christmas,” another commenter wrote.

Others defended Gorga’s early decorating.

“I’m just confused on why random people care when other people decorate their house? #doyoupayformymortgage?” one follower wrote.

“Let people decorate when they want 🙄🙄,” another agreed.

Melissa Gorga Decorated For The Holidays Early in 2022 Too

This will be the Gorgas second Christmas in their new home. In 2022, less than two weeks after they moved into their dream home, Gorga had it decked out with holiday décor.

At the time, she shared photos of a lavishly decorated Christmas tree and asked fans, “How’d I do?!”

She also posted photos of tons of outdoor lights draped over the house and trees in the yard. Of course, Gorga didn’t get up on a ladder to decorate the outside of the house with lights. Instead, KED Holiday Lighting posted to Instagram to take credit for the stunning display.

“When the queen of reality TV wants Christmas lights….we light it up!!! Thank you so much @melissagorga and @joeygorga for being gracious customers and inviting us to make your home sparkle for the 2022 holiday season!!!!” came a caption to photos of the decorated Gorga house.

Gorga got an early start on the holidays in other ways last year. A few days before Thanksgiving 2022, she posted photos of a night out in Manhattan with her husband Joe and daughter Antonia.

“I’m all about starting the holidays early this year & making memories with my beautiful family❤️,” Gorga captioned the post. “A Broadway show & dinner with our baby girl.”

