Monica Garcia Shares if She Would Return to RHOSLC

“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” alum Monica Garcia is opening up about her exit from the Bravo franchise.

On the February 13 episode of Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp’s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” Garcia, who starred in the 4th season of RHOSLC, shared she would be willing to come back to the show.

“Obviously, I would. I kind of feel like anyone that’s like, ‘No, I’m not coming back’ is lying,” said Garcia.

Garcia clarified that she would like to co-star with someone who is friendly towards her. As fans are aware, the show’s current cast has taken issue with the mother of four after Heather Gay revealed she uploaded posts on the RHOSLC-focus Instagram account, Reality Von Teese, during the season 4 finale.

“I don’t think I could go back in this — like I would have to be friends with someone. I don’t think I could go back in this situation. I mean, I would,” said Garcia.

Garcia also clarified that she enjoyed her experience starring on RHOSLC until the season 4 finale.

“I had a wonderful experience filming. Bravo is amazing. Production was great,” said the former RHOSLC star.

Monica Garcia Says She Still Cares About 2 RHOSLC Stars

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, Garcia stated that she still cares about RHOSLC stars, Whitney Rose and Meredith Marks.

“They were very kind to me. They were very good to me during filming,” said the mother of four.

In addition, Judge said she witnessed Rose being friendly towards Garcia during the 2023 BravoCon, held the weekend of November 3, 2023. Reality Blurb reported that during a fan event, Garcia said Rose approached her and “was so nice.” According to Garcia, Gay, who is Rose’s third cousin, did not appreciate that they were having a conversation and gave Rose “the big middle finger and a slit across the throat.”

Andy Cohen Discussed Monica Garcia’s Exit

Bravo producer Andy Cohen discussed the decision to not renew Garcia’s RHOSLC contract in a January 2024 episode of his radio program, “Radio Andy.” He suggested filming with Garcia would be difficult because the RHOSLC cast has ceased contact with her. The “Watch What Happens Live” host also stated that he believed Garcia could have remained on the cast if she had been more apologetic during the season 4 reunion.

“We are going to have a cooling off period. Well, here’s the thing. I think the reunion is the chance to come out, say why you did what you did on the season. It’s the Supreme Court of public opinion,” said Cohen. “And so Monica had the opportunity, not only to explain herself to the audience, but way more importantly, in this case, to the other women. And I don’t think she successfully swayed any of them to her side.”

Cohen suggested, however, that fans could see Garcia on RHOSLC again.

“She’s obviously really compelling television. Maybe she’ll be able to build some inroads with some of the women on her own. Off-camera. And we’ll see if that happens,” said Cohen.

The 5th season of RHOSLC has begun production.