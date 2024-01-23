VPR Star Grills Meredith Marks About Her RHOSLC Future with Monica Garcia

“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” personality Meredith Marks is sharing her thoughts about her co-star Monica Garcia possibly remaining on the show’s cast following its 4th season.

During an appearance on the January 19 episode of Scheana Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Marks referenced that Heather Gay confirmed Garcia had helped run the RHOSLC gossip Instagram account, Reality Von Tease, in the show’s season 4 finale. When Shay inquired how she “would feel about Monica returning next season,” Marks replied, “That’s not up to me.” Shay then asked, “If [Garcia] returned would [Marks] be open to more conversations [or] would [she] try to avoid [Garcia].” The jewelry designer stated that she would not want to interact with Garcia in future RHOSLC seasons.

“I mean, for me, I would be avoiding [Monica],” said Marks.

The mother of three suggested, however, that she does not think Garcia, who joined the show during season 4, should be fired from the series.

“I do believe everyone deserves a second chance. But not always in the same capacity. And you know, it’s just kind of it,” said Marks.

According to People magazine on January 23, insiders have stated that Garcia is not coming back to the Bravo series following season 4.

RHOSLC Stars Heather Gay & Lisa Barlow Shared Their Thoughts About the Possibility of Monica Garcia’s Return

Marks is not the only RHOSLC cast member who does not want to interact with Garcia following the show’s 4th season. For instance, in a December 2023 E! News interview, Gay said she is not interested in sharing scenes with Garcia for several reasons. She referenced that Jen Shah’s former assistant had a lawsuit against her company, Beauty Lab + Laser.

“Right now, I am not friends with Monica. And it’s a show about our friends, and with the legal battle going on, and the way that we left things at the reunion, we are not friends right now. And I don’t see us making amends,” said Gay.

RHOSLC star Lisa Barlow also stated that she did not feel comfortable with Garcia after RHOSLC season 4 in a January 2024 interview with Deadline. She explained that she felt betrayed by the mother of four. Barlow also stated that she was disturbed by Garcia’s behavior toward the RHOSLC cast.

“I just couldn’t trust her, I don’t want her in my home. I don’t want her in my space,” stated Barlow.

RHOBH Star Kyle Richards Stated That She Believed the RHOSLC Cast Should Continue Filming With Monica Garcia

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Kyle Richards gave her opinion about RHOSLC stars who have stated that they would be unwilling to shoot with Garcia in a January 2024 interview on the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast. The RHOBH personality stated the RHOSLC cast should continue to shoot with Garcia.

“This is not ‘Friends’ where you are holding out for $1 million an episode. Come one guys, just do your job,” said Richards.

She also stated that she would want the chance to confront Garcia while cameras are rolling.

“I would call them out for being the shadiest snake that they are. Because we have a job to do,” stated the “Halloween” actress.

Richards clarified that she understands why the RHOSLC cast is upset with Garcia. She explained that several bloggers have made negative comments about her throughout the years.

“That tells me a lot about someone’s character. I’m mean that’s shady,” said Richards.