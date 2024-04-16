Fans Are Sad to See RHOBH Husband Leave Show

Fans of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” got a double dose of bad news on Tax Day.

On April 15, 2024, Crystal Kung Minkoff announced she is leaving the show after three seasons. The mom of two shared the news in an Instagram video, telling fans her exit was “bittersweet.” “Never did I think I would have been asked to do the show in a million years, let alone film it for three seasons,” she said.

Many fans posted comments expressing dismay over Crystal’s departure. But it was her husband Rob Minkoff’s comment that really had fans talking.

Rob Minkoff Joked About His Role on RHOBH

Over the past three seasons, fans got a closer look at Crystal’s marriage to film director Rob Minkoff, who is 20 years her senior. Shortly after hs wife shared her departure news, the “Lion King” co-director remarked on the end of his cameos on the Bravo reality show. “And I was really planning to ‘bring it’ this season,” Rob wrote.

Fans reacted to Minkoff’s comment to say they would indeed miss him, too.

“We love you and will miss seeing your relationship on tv. One of the best,” one commenter wrote on Instagram.

“Each season we have gotten to know your family more & it is a huge loss for RHOBH. Loved you and Crystal being authentic and I hope to see more of you guys on another platform,” another wrote.

Others noted Minkoff’s “knack for juicy tea.”

“Such a shame because we all can’t imagine how much tea you actually have! It was great getting to know you and your lovely family 💜,” another fan wrote.

“I can’t believe we are gonna miss out on Messy Rob. It makes this so much worse,” another added.

“Hip Hop Rob is my FAVORITE 🤣😭,” another commenter chimed in.

“We truly lost,” another fan wrote.

Rob Minkoff Got Messy in the RHOBH Season 13 Finale

Fans enjoyed seeing the more playful side of Rob Minkoff during his wife’s three seasons on RHOBH. During season 12, the famous film director even showed off his quirky dance moves at Garcelle Beauvais’ 55th birthday party.

“Rob…he loves to dance,” Crystal said in a confessional, per BravoTV.com. “Our friends call him ‘Hip Hop Rob’ — that’s his nickname, actually.”

In addition, Minkoff dropped a major gossip bomb on the season 13 finale of RHOBH, titled “Soirees and Separations,” after cameras picked back up to capture the immediate aftermath of Kyle Richards separation from Mauricio Umansky. Addressing a People magazine story that leaked the longtime couple’s split, Rob Minkoff said, “So I guess the question is who planted this story?”

He then referenced gossip about Richards having an affair with country singer Morgan Wade. “You want conjecture?” he asked. “Morgan told People magazine that they were separated.”

Crystal laughed off her husband’s shady theory. “Let me tell you something right now Rob Minkoff, you’re in crazy director mode,” she said. “You are seriously storyboarding a movie right now.”

Minkoff agreed that her husband can be messy at times. After the Queens of Bravo Instagram account shared a screenshot of the scene, she wrote of her spouse, “Messy Rob > Hip Hop Rob 😂” in the comment section.

Fans agreed that Messy Rob is the best Rob. “Love me some Rob!!!!” one fan wrote. “Rob getting comfy in his househusband slippers,” another added.

