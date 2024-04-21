RHOBH Alum Reacts to Sutton Stracke Calling Her Behavior Hypocritical

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Annemarie Wiley has some thoughts about her former castmate, Sutton Stracke’s comments, as reported by Reality Blurb.

On April 6, Wiley took to X to share her opinion about Stracke stating that she exhibited hypocritical behavior on social media. The nurse anesthetist stated she took issue with Stracke’s April 5 X post, where she hinted that she was unhappy that Wiley shared opposing opinions of RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais in two separate podcast interviews.

“The hypocrisy of this woman is starting to wear at me. Great friends then to turn so severely weeks later on a different podcast? Ma’am,” read Stracke’s April 5 upload.

On April 6, Wiley responded that she made positive comments about Beauvais during a February 2024 interview on Heather McDonald’s podcast, “Juicy Scoop,” before filming the season 13 reunion. The mother of three then noted she said she believed Beauvais had “been able to get away with unnecessarily playing the race card” in an April 2024 “Reality with the King” podcast episode after the production of the RHOBH season 13 reunion.

“Juicy Scoop was taped before the reunion and before Garcelle’s statements were ‘mysteriously’ all over a defamatory article about me. [My interview with] Carlos King was taped after Garcelle started acting shady towards me,” wrote Wiley on X.

Wiley also referenced RHOBH star Dorit Kemsley had said she could see Stracke mixing alcohol with her morning coffee in season 13.

“More 10am ‘coffee’ I see 😂. Please go ride your horse and find your drama elsewhere,” stated Wiley in her April 6 X upload.

Annemarie Wiley Discussed Her Choice to Discuss Sutton Stracke’s Health Issues During Season 13

Wiley and Stracke were at odds throughout RHOBH season 13. The Georgia native took issue with Wiley after she continually inquired about her narrow esophagus. During a February 2024 interview with E! News, Wiley said she regretted sharing her opinion about Stracke’s medical issue.

“I have apologized to Sutton. Both privately and publicly. And it was something that I wish I had never even talked about. Nothing I should have ever brought up,” said the former Bravo star.

Kyle Richards Shared Her Thoughts About Annemarie Wiley’s Exit From ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Deadline reported that Wiley revealed she was fired after RHOBH season 13. In a March 21 Instagram post, which has been deleted, the 40-year-old stated she was disappointed by Bravo’s choice to have her exit the franchise.

“I was very excited about the opportunity, and I thought following exactly what I was instructed to do throughout filming last season was the way the ‘game was played,'” wrote Wiley.

She also expressed gratitude toward fans who “saw the REAL [her].” In addition, she gave her former RHOBH castmates well wishes.

RHOBH star Kyle Richards shared her thoughts about Wiley’s departure from RHOBH in an April 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight. The mother of four stated that she empathized with Wiley.

“I always feel bad when a Housewife comes into the show. And doesn’t have the best experience, and unfortunately, you know, this happens sometimes,” said Richards. “But she’s a great girl. And she’s got a great family. And I wish her the best.”

The 14th season of RHOBH is not yet in production.