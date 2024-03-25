Did Sutton Stracke Bring Her New Boyfriend to Kathy Hilton’s Birthday Celebration?

Sutton Stracke celebrated Kathy Hilton’s 65th birthday with her in Palm Beach, Florida, but some fans are wondering if she brought a plus one.

In an Instagram Live posted on March 22, 2024, Hilton and Stracke appeared together to give an update on their friendship, but Stracke’s “date” was mentioned several times—and a handsome mystery man even posed with her on camera.

Sutton, 52, was previously married to Christian Stracke for 16 years and they share three children: Porter, Philip and James, per BravoTV.com. Her post-divorce dating life has been an ongoing storyline on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Kathy Hilton Said Sutton Stracke Had ‘A Really Cute Date’

In the rambling Live video, Hilton and Stracke talked about the RHOBH season 13 reunion and they played DJ for a bit. They also assured fans that their friendship is solid. But at one point, Hilton said of Stracke, “By the way, she has a really cute date tonight.”

“What is she doing? This is what makes me crazy,” Stracke mouthed to fans.

As the Live went on for an extended period of time, Stracke said she had to go. “I’m going to lose my date,” she said.

Elsewhere during the Live, Hilton looked to her left as she said to a man off-camera, “Can you just say hi?”

“Yeah, I’ll say hi,” he replied.

Stracke said she was “so embarrassed” as the handsome dark-haired man appeared next to her on camera. “Kathy’s best birthday ever, thank you so much Kathy,” the mystery man said.

“You’re too adorable,” Hilton gushed.

The man then gave Stracke a big kiss on the side of her cheek. “Help me, help me,” Stracke mouthed to fans.

Fans immediately began to speculate on the man’s identity.

“Was that Sutton’s date?” one fan wrote in the comment section.

“He’s handsome! I’m so happy for Sutton,” another wrote.

“Get it Sutton!” another chimed in.

Other fans described the man as looking like a young Donny Osmond or a “bootleg” Orlando Bloom. But others felt there was no way the man was Stracke’s date.

“He looks like a young Rick Hilton. I wonder if it’s just someone from Kathy’s family popping in for a pic,” one commenter wrote on Reddit.

Another wrote, “I def don’t think that guy is Suttons. I think Kathy was saying it to him as his girl was next to him just out of frame and then the lady says ‘we don’t want you and Sutton to leave Kathy’.”

“That’s absolutely not her man lmao,” another agreed.

This was Stracke’s second trip to Florida in recent weeks. Earlier in March, she was in Palm Beach for the amfAR Palm Beach Gala 2024.

Sutton Stracke Said She is Dating & Has Her Eye on a ‘Tall Dark & Handsome Man’

In mid-March, Stracke told Page Six she was interested in a new suitor after ending things with her RHOBH date, Steve. Stracke told the outlet her new guy is “tall, dark and handsome. “I have some suitors now, yes, one in particular,” she said. “I really just want to meet guys in a normal way, and yes, there’s maybe one that I’m sort of interested in right now that could be a possible match.”

Stracke also shared that her ideal man would be “old-school meets new-school.” “He opens the door, he pulls out my chair for me, he’s very polite but yet also is cool,” she said.

Stracke’s past suitors include Sanjit Das, whom she dated during RHOBH season 12. And as recently as December 2023, she was still seeing Das on and off. At the time, she posted a photo to Instagram as she posed with Das at a sports bar as they watched the Georgia Bulldogs play the Alabama Crimson Tide college football game on TV.

#Godawgs,” Stracke captioned the post. “With my umpteenth date with the sweet @theretrovampyr Sanjit. 😽💗💗💗#southern girl in LA.”

