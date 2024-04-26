RHOC Star Says She Had ‘Some Drunken Outbursts’ While Filming Upcoming Season

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge is sharing information about the show’s upcoming 18th season.

While recording the April 17 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp, Judge stated that she “really tried not to drink while filming this season.” She clarified that she did have “some drunken outbursts for sure” during the production of RHOC season 18.

“I’m not a good drunk. That’s for sure,” stated the reality television star.

She also stated that she went through many emotions while intoxicated.

“I cried, I yelled, I laughed. I did it all,” said Judge.

The Vena CBD co-owner also suggested that her behavior caused issues with her castmates.

“I’m still cleaning that up,” said the mother of four with a laugh.

Tamra Judge Spoke Positively About Alexis Bellino

Alexis Bellino, who left RHOC after season 8, filmed for the show’s 18th season. As fans are aware, Bellino is currently in a relationship with Shannon Beador’s ex-boyfriend, John Janssen. Janssen and Beador ended their relationship in late 2022. During a January 2024 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” alongside RHOC star Emily Simpson, Judge, who previously had issues with Bellino, stated she was pleased she re-joined the cast.

Judge also denied rumors that Bellino was asked to return to the Bravo franchise because of her relationship with Janssen.

“She was being asked back before this John stuff was even – before she even met John,” said Judge.

Judge also stated that Bellino was hesitant to come back to the series as she would have to film with Beador. Judge, who has been feuding with Beador, stated she admired Bellino for not wanting to hurt her.

“I had a conversation with [Bellino]. And she said, ‘Listen, I don’t know if I want to sign because I don’t want to kick Shannon when she’s down.’ Right when she said that to me, I’m like, ‘You know what, you’re a cool chick,’” said Judge.

John Janssen Discussed Shannon Beador in a March 2024 Interview

While speaking to Page Six in March 2024, Janssen and Bellino shared their thoughts about filming with Beador for RHOC season 18. Janssen suggested that he was not overly concerned about Beador’s feelings.

“At some point, it’s not about Shannon. Of course, I don’t want Shannon to hurt. I wish her nothing but the best. But I’m focused on Alexis and I,” said Janssen.

Bellino also shared that she believes she and Janssen will eventually get engaged. Janssen seemed to agree with his girlfriend of six months.

“I cannot picture my life without her,” said Janssen.

Alexis Bellino Spoke About Leaving RHOC After Season 8 in 2022

During a September 2022 episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast, Bellino spoke about leaving RHOC. She stated that she attempted to quit the series following RHOC season 7. According to the mother of three, Bravo “begg[ed] [her] back.” She stated that she eventually agreed to film RHOC season 8 after “a lot of soul-searching.” She also noted that Bravo did not renew her contract after the show’s 8th season.

“Season 8, I thought was a really great season. I’m like, ‘Okay, I can do this again.’ So I was ready to stay. And then they let me go,” said Bellino with a laugh. “So it was like, quit, I’m back, and then I’m fired.”