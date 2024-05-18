Tamra Judge Shares She Wasn’t Impressed With RHOC Personality’s Return

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge was not impressed by her former castmate Lydia Mclaughlin’s comeback.

During the May 7 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In a Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp, Judge answered a fan who inquired how she felt about past Bravo stars returning to their specific franchises. Judge, who returned to RHOC for season 17 after a two-year hiatus, stated that she believed Bravo fans want to see their favorites come back due to “nostalgia.” She said, however, that she does not believe certain “Real Housewives” personalities should return.

“It’s got to make sense. It can’t be a former Housewife that was on and she got fired because she’s boring,” said Judge.

The caller agreed with Judge and stated that he did not think Mclaughlin should have filmed for RHOC season 12 after leaving the show after its 8th season. Judge replied that she believed Mclaughlin’s comeback “was a huge flop.” She also noted that the former RHOC star did not return to the show after season 12.

“And then what happened? She was gone again,” said Judge.

The Vena CBD co-founder also mentioned that Alexis Bellino, who left RHOC following season 8, filmed for the show’s upcoming 18th season. Judge stated that she believes Bellino’s return will make for dynamic television as she is currently dating RHOC star Shannon Beador’s ex-boyfriend, John Janssen.

“She is back this season. She is no longer with her ex-husband [Jim Bellino]. Now she’s with Shannon’s ex-boyfriend. So that makes sense. That makes sense to me,” said Judge.

Tamra Judge Shared Her Thoughts About Alexis Bellino’s Return in January 2024

During a January 2024 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” Judge, who is no longer close to Beador, shared she was excited for Bellino to return to RHOC. She also addressed rumors that Bravo wanted Bellino to come back to the series due to her and Janssen’s romance.

“She was being asked back before this John stuff was even – before she even met John,” said Judge.

Judge also stated that Bellino told her she felt unsure about returning to RHOC because she wanted to be mindful of Beador’s feelings. Judge shared she appreciated Bellino’s comments regarding Beador.

“I had a conversation with [Bellino]. And she said, ‘Listen, I don’t know if I want to sign. Because I don’t want to kick Shannon when she’s down.’ Right when she said that to me, I’m like, ‘You know what, you’re a cool chick,’” stated Judge.

Vicki Gunvalson Shared Her Thoughts About John Janssen in a February 2024 Interview

RHOC personality Vicki Gunvalson shared her opinion about Bellino and Janssen’s romance in a February 2024 interview on “Jeff Lewis Live.” She stated that she believed the couple’s behavior has been “very hurtful” to Beador.

“If you really love each other, go away and figure out your relationship quietly. Don’t rub it in Shannon’s face,” said Gunvalson.

She also stated that she believed Janssen wanted to film with Bellino for RHOC season 18 to “redeem himself.” In addition, Gunvalson stated that she thinks Bravo would have not asked Bellino to return for season 18 if not for her relationship with Janssen.

The 18th season of RHOC does not yet have a release date.