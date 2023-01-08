RHOBH Star Reveals Why She Scrapped Plans for Book

A “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum opened about why she won’t write a book about her life.

Many stars from the Bravo reality franchise have written tell-all books, including Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, Taylor Armstrong, Brandi Glanville and most recently, Garcelle Beauvais. Stars from other Housewives cities have also penned memoirs, including “Real Housewives of Salt City” star Heather Gay, whose book, “Bad Mormon,” is due out on February 7, 2023.

But during a recent podcast, RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp opened up about why she may never pen a tell-all book.

Teddi Mellencamp Revealed That She Stopped Writing Her Memoir Due to Her Family

Mellencamp addressed the topic during a Q&A on her Instagram story in late December 2022. The former RHOBH star, who was fired from the Bravo reality show in 2020, revealed that she actually did start writing a book, and then pulled the plug on the project.

“I was approached about doing this a couple years back and I started the process and I realized that just because I’m an open book does not mean that everyone in my family is an open book,” Mellencamp explained. “I wouldn’t want to write one that was filled with fluff or BS, so at this point in time, the answer’s [no]. I try to be as transparent as I can about my life and what I can share with you guys but having it in writing about some of my family members, I don’t know.”

Mellencamp is not the first RHOBH star to consider writing a book and then quit. In March 2021, a source told The Daily Mail that a memoir penned by RHOBH OG Kim Richards tentatively titled “The Whole Truth: The Reality of It All,” had been scrapped by the publisher. The news came two years after Richards was hit with a civil lawsuit from her ghostwriter, Alison Kingsley Baker.

In July 2022, Richards admitted to Entertainment Tonight that she had issues with her ghostwriter and then the COVID pandemic hit, forcing her to rethink what she wanted to put out there.

Teddi Mellencamp’s Dad John Mellencamp Would Probably Be Upset if She Wrote a Book About Their Family

Mellencamp grew up with a famous father, but her rock star dad, John, is notoriously private.

During a 2020 guest appearance on the “Teddi Tea Pod” podcast, John Mellencamp revealed he was “excited and happy” that his daughter was no longer a cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” – and it was due to privacy concerns.

“I don’t like people to know where I’m at,“ the singer explained. “I don’t like people to know what I’m doing, I like to have privacy. I don’t want to be a part of where everybody knows everything about everybody … I don’t know how you stood it.”

Teddi Mellencamp has tried to be protective of her family. On an episode of “Two Ts,” the RHOBH alum admitted she once talked about a relative on camera and then regretted it, so she “begged” producers not to use the footage.

“There was something I said about one of my family members on the show and it was going to air, and I knew that it was going to mentally hurt that person, and I honestly called and cried and begged,” Mellencamp revealed. “I was like ‘It’s only going to hurt this person. I am begging you to please not show it,’ and they didn’t.”

READ NEXT: RHONY Alum Drops Details on Spinoff Show